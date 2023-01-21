Dubai Was Just Ranked As The 2nd Best City In the World For Expats

InterNations’s Expat City Ranking 2022 announced it’s first top 3 destinations and Dubai ranked #2 with Valencia at #1 and Mexico City at #3

The cities were selected on the basis of the ease of settling in as well as the quality of life. A majority of the expatriates find that it is easy to deal with local authorities and that the online government service is impeccable. Moreover, 70% of expats are satisfied with their jobs and confirm that the local business culture encourages their creativity.

The InterNation’s report says:

Dubai comes first worldwide in the Expat Essentials Index and its Admin Topics Subcategory. Expats report that it is easy to deal with the local authorities (66% vs. 40% globally), and 88% are happy with the availability of government services online (vs. 61% globally). However, 18% are unhappy with the access they have to online services (vs. 7% globally).

via Expat Insider 2022

The Expat Insider Survey that was conducted for this finding evaluated inputs of 12,000 expatriates from 177 nationalities

In the Ease of Settling In Index, Dubai ranked 8th. Expats reported that they were content with their social life (68% happy vs. 56% globally) and felt welcome in Dubai (81% vs. 66% globally).

Around 95% of the expats reported that they are satisfied with the infrastructure for cars (vs. 75% globally), and ranked both the culture and nightlife and the culinary variety and dining options very highly.

