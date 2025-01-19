Faz3 Shared Iconic Pictures Of His Ski Trip In France’s Courchevel

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, shared the loveliest snippets from his recent winter vacation with his twins Rashid and Sheikha.
High up in the ski slopes of Courchevel in France, the royal family members had a heartwarming holiday full of adventure, quality moments, delicious food, and of course lots and lots of skiing!
