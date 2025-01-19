Faz3 Shared Iconic Pictures Of His Ski Trip In France’s Courchevel

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, shared the loveliest snippets from his recent winter vacation with his twins Rashid and Sheikha.

High up in the ski slopes of Courchevel in France, the royal family members had a heartwarming holiday full of adventure, quality moments, delicious food, and of course lots and lots of skiing!

Here’s is the cutest video of the Crown Prince skiing with little Sheikh Rashid:

Famous from sharing photos from everyday life, Faz3’s photos are admired worldwide and these ski trip photos are a whole vibe! Glittering snow, hot drinks, and memories of a life time!

The cutest snaps are of the little twins Rashid and Sheikha learning how to ski

Just some photo snippets of Faz3 skiing his way into everyone’s hearts!

Now that’s what we call a story to remember! True to to what Faz3 says on his Instagram, “Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I’d love to share with you.”