Football Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Was At The Expo Today And Dubai Went WILD

Just another starstruck afternoon for the Expo 2020 visitors.

It was a dream come true for so many football fans as Ronaldo sat center-stage under the Al Wasl Plaza dome for a Q&A session. He also made sure to give a special message to all his fans.

The Manchester United star talked about many important topics including setting a good example for younger generations, limiting children’s screen time and taking care of the mind and body despite one’s age.

Already beloved, Ronaldo won even more hearts today when he said, “It doesn’t matter about culture or religions, because we are all the same” – and the crowd went absolutely wild.

He did an Instagram Live from the Expo site and millions of viewers tuned in.

The humble footballer said he didn’t expect to see such crowds, and told the people that they are his motivation to continue.

Ronaldo mentioned in his speech that Dubai is one of his favourite cities and was impressed by the city’s achievements including the “unbelievably impressive” Expo 2020.

Fans, not only from the UAE but also from around the GCC and India, made their way for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the football star. After the session ended, Ronaldo signed number seven jerseys for a couple of lucky kids.

After the session, Ronaldo was seen hanging out with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.