Legendary Singer Shakira Was Spotted At A Palm Jumeirah Restaurant Yesterday

Oh, don’t we all just love Dubai in any season?

It’s sometimes hard to believe that SO many of our favourite celebrities are in town when we’re at work or home, but occurrences like these are random and spontaneous and of course, give us all the more reason to love the UAE and how it’s not just become a hub for us residents but big celebrities too.

Another in the series ‘Which famous person is in Dubai right now?, is legendary Colombian singer Shakira, who was spotted by staff at the Peruvian-Japanese restaurant, Sushi Samba, the other day.

And check out these awesome photos they got with the Hips Don’t Lie singer

She didn’t hesitate to snap a pic with staff at the restaurant as well its head chef, Moon

The fangirl in all of us is probably squealing right now. After all, everyone IS currently breathing the same air as she is.

The star’s recent post IG a Christmas greeting with a vague photo of a tree

Perhaps, like so many, she’s come to the city to celebrate the festivities with family and friends.