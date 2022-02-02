Now That Valentine's Day Is Near Here's A Viral Video Of A Dubai Proposal

Love is in the air, folks! Or will be until 14th Feb passes us by anyway.

‘Tis the season where every other person in the metro will be soon seen holding a rose (or a bouquet of roses). As we near V-day, it’s time to roll out the rom-coms, the sweets, and of course all the cutesy real life love stories.

Shot by @antonio.production and planned by @proposalboutique, this viral video of a VERY cute proposal garnered over 274,000 views and over 18,000 likes. Dubai peeps were thrilled and in fell in looove with it.

The comments were GUSHING with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Grab your box of tissues – this is a real life movie right here with the scenic backdrop of Dubai.