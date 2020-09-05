A Photo Series Of Dubai’s Satwa From The 70s Is Making People Extremely Nostalgic

It is hardly brand new information that Dubai has come a LONG way in the past few decades.

And nothing makes this more evident than looking back at pictures from just years ago

An Emirati Twitter user shared a picture of Dubai from a couple of years ago and it has gotten a lot of people reflecting on how far the city has come and the heritage it comes from.

The picture, it turns out, is of Satwa from 1976.

Someone even attempted to colorize it.

The photo is from a series by Anita van der Krol – who was one of the first expatriate residents of Jebel Ali Village in the late 1970s. She was accompanying her engineer husband to the UAE for work.

Take a look at the entire series here.