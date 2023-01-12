د . إAEDSRر . س

Run Your Life Back On Track With The adidas X Dubai Marathon Collab Made Especially For UAE Runners

Are you passionate about running or aspiring to be an athlete? Well, your fav sports brand adidas has just introduced three community training programs to get you on track!

The much-awaited Dubai Marathon is returning on February 12 with *extra* vitality vibes

adidas will be joining the Dubai Marathon as a key partner, with their aim to strengthen the running culture in the UAE. It’s time to put your legs in gear and achieve your personal best!

Thanks to the initiative, you can now participate in the adidas Runners Marathon, Women’s First 10K Program and Speed Squad

PLUS there is a special focus on race prep with panels and discussions on nutrition and recovery, and exclusive experiences!

 

About the marathon and training programs…

The Women’s First 10K Program is aimed at female runners in the MENA region who want to conquer their first 10K race. It is designed to be a supportive, judgement-free space for women to achieve their goals.

The Speed squad has been designed for Dubai runners who are chasing the ultimate marathon goal.

You can participate in the adidas Runners community 12-week Marathon Training Program which is led by the adidas coach teams. It has three sessions a week to help you prepare for the big day.

The program focuses on the full holistic approach that includes strength, mindset, mobility, nutrition, recovery and running.

 

That’s not all …adiClub members get benefits like no other for this Dubai Marathon!

For all those training for the marathon, test your limits, challenge yourself and win prizes as an adiClub member with adidas running challenges on the app. Top results can win exclusive VIP race day experiences.

Dubai, you’re our best view…

The 22nd edition of the Dubai Marathon – one of the world’s fastest marathons – is expected to attract more than 30,000 resident and international participants!

The track route will take runners through Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah Beach and Al Sufouh roads, with the iconic landmarks of Burj Al Arab, Madinat Jumeirah and The Westin Dubai Seyahi in the backdrop.

All the deets

adidas in partnership with Dubai Marathon

When? 12 February 2023

Distances? Full marathon, 10k or 4k fun run!

