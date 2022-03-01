Saif Shawaf's 'Chicken Wing Chicken Wing' Is Now A Full Song And It's Catchier Than Ever!

‘Chicken Wing Chicken Wing’ Is Now A Full Song And It’s Catchier Than Ever!

If you say that this song has never been stuck in your head, then you are lying. Whether you heard it just today or have been haunted by it since 2020, there’s just something about CHICKEN WING CHICKEN WING that makes you want to bob your head, no?

Viral Tiktoker Saif Shawaf (@saifshawaf) has gone and outdone himself by releasing the full Chicken Wing remix on Youtube. The Arab creator’s song premiered today at 8 pm and the comments are already wilddd.

Saif is known for challenging strangers to make him laugh, and in January he brought the challenge to Dubai and – yes you guessed it – to Lovin Dubai!

If strangers are successful in making him laugh, then Saif rewards them with AED 50. And of course, Saif left Lovin Dubai with his wallet AED 50 lighter.

The Arab content creator aims to break stereotypes and show Arabs and Middle-easterners that they can make it in non-traditional careers

With Saif’s 4.3 million Tiktok followers, it’s pretty obvious that he has excelled at his objective.

Check out the whole song here:

