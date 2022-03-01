The Etihad Rail Link Between Dubai And Abu Dhabi Is Now Complete!

Dubai peeps, here’s some good news for you: All your Abu Dhabi fam and friends are now only one train ride away and vice versa!

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Chairman of Etihad Rail just announced its completion.





The railway is 256 km long and it took 13,300 workers more than 47 million hours of work – just WHOA.

The Highnesses together installed the final piece of the railway track and established the linking of the Emirates via an integrated rail network. This network will eventually carry freight and passengers across the country.

This railway line connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai includes 29 bridges, 60 crossings and 137 drainage channels.

Another milestone in the long list of achievements by the Emirates!

