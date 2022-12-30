WATCH: A Dubai Resident Rescued A Pigeon That Had Fallen Into The Sea

Humanity is not dead! Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself:

In the heartwarming video, a noble scene plays out. Noticing a pigeon helplessly floating on the water, a young man climbs over a railing in order to rescue it. After grabbing ahold of the pigeon, the man slips it through the gaps of the railing and gently lays it on the dry ground.

On closer inspection from the camera, we can see that the bird is alive but in a critical condition as it looks to have been floating on the water for quite some time.

This happened near Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah. Instagram user @beingawesam shared this video and added:

The presence of such empathetic people makes the world a better place to live, Subhan Allah

Kudos to the gallant rescuer Mudassir Ahmed (@prince_maddy20) whose swift thinking saved a helpless bird and allowed for a possible full recovery.

As @beingawesam rightly shared in the caption:

So proud of you brother for empathizing with that needy soul. This world needs more of such kindness! Alhamdulillah

