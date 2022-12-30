WATCH: The Lovin Dubai Show To LIVE Stream All Of Dubai’s NYE Celebrations

The countdown to 2023 is ON!

Dubai is renowned for its grandiose New Year’s Eve celebrations. With all the record-breaking fireworks, laser light displays, drone shows and the delightful atmosphere all around, DXB’s NYE celebrations have captured the attention of the world!

And for all those wanting to catch the dazzling action from the comfort of their homes can tune into the Lovin Dubai Show (NYE Special) for a virtual TREAT!

Lovin Dubai will take you into the new year with all the LIVE optics and updates, so you don’t feel even a smidge of FOMO.

Tune in at 10 pm GST and get the whole low-down.

The hosts will take you through the highs and lows of 2022, spill on what Dubai residents can expect in 2023, share LIVE traffic updates and all that jazz

Catch the show live on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Watch Dubai light up at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2023, with the Lovin Dubai crew!

