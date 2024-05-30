WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Ways To Enjoy Your Time Off!

Your pass to excitement, adventure, and relaxation awaits. Uncover the latest events, explore the hottest spots, and indulge in the trendiest activities for an unforgettable weekend experience.

Here are a bunch of fun things to check out so you can start the fun this weekend

7. Dubai’s favourite shopping weekend the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS), is back with city-wide discounts of up to 90%

Some of the brands involved: Debenhams, Marks & Spencers, Nishat Linen, RIVA, Sacoor Brothers, THAT, Tommy Hilfiger, FACES, IZIL, Makeup For Ever, Odora, Rituals, Watsons, Yves Rocher, Damas, Dani By Daniel K, Jawhara Jewellery, Swarovski, Zen Diamond, and more. Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Hour Choice, The Watch House, Accessorize, Clarks, Cole Haan, Nine West, Rivoli Eyezone, Sharief Stores, Valencia Shoes, and more.

The 3DSS also offers discounts on must-have athletic gear and footwear from leading brands like Adventure HQ, Cosmos Sports, Foot Locker, Lululemon, Oakley, SKECHERS, and Sun & Sand Sports. Shoppers can transform their living space with furniture and appliances from 2XL, Chattels & More, Homes R Us, IKEA, The Mattress Store, The One, The Royal Palace, and many more.

Parents can find the perfect gift for their kids at Baby Shop, Borders, Claire’s, Early Learning Centre, H&M, Lego, and Okaidi, E City, Emax, Grand Stores Digital, Harman House, Jumbo, Samsung, and Sharaf DG.

The savings extend beyond the incredible offers. Shoppers who spend AED 1,000 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall during 3DSS will receive an additional 10 per cent cashback on

a Festival City Mall Gift Card. BLUE rewards members can also enjoy an extra 12.5 per cent cashback on top of existing offers, maximising their shopping experience.

For more information and the complete list of participating brands, visit @StyledByDubai on social media channels, and www.3daysupersale.com.

When? May 31 to June 2

6. Ancient mythology meets AI at Zenon Dubai

Come experience the extraordinary AI-driven marvel, Zenon Dubai, located at Kempinski Central Avenue. Zenon, where luxury meets advanced technology, boasts a futuristic setting. Inspired by ancient mythology and infused with the essence of Zeus, Zenon promises an unforgettable dining experience.

They’ve got live DJs every night. Zenon offers a unique fusion of Mediterranean and Asian flavours that will captivate your palate. From divine-inspired cuisine to immersive AI entertainment, Zenon is a journey into the future, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.

Where? Kempinski Central Avenue

Time? 12 pm to 3 am

5. Find your Garfield! The Petshop is hosting Ginger cat adoption days this June

In celebration of its partnership with The Garfield Movie, The Petshop, the Middle East’s premier destination for pet supplies, invites all pet lovers to a special adoption day for ginger cats. This unique event, which will run throughout June, is part of a series of fur-filled activities themed around the iconic Garfield, offering the community a chance to bring a bit of Garfield’s charm into their homes.

The events will kick off on June 1st at Dubai Investment Park and Umm Suqeim and continue on June 2nd at Al Reem Island, with further events scheduled throughout the month. Each event will offer a chance to adopt a ginger cat, mirroring Garfield’s playful spirit, and engage in various themed activities, including meet-and-greets with Garfield himself. The adoption days promise to be an exciting opportunity for families and pet lovers to find a new furry friend and enjoy the playful spirit of the beloved cartoon cat.

Al Reem Island Events

Sunday, June 2: Find Your Garfield: Ginger Cat Adoption Day & Meet the Cat Himself from 11 AM to 3 PM

Dubai Investment Park Events

Saturday, June 1: Find Your Garfield: Ginger Cat Adoption Day & Meet the Cat Himself from 2 PM to 5 PM

Umm Suqeim Events

Saturday, June 1st: Find Your Garfield: Ginger Cat Adoption Day & Meet the Cat Himself from 11 AM to 2 PM

4. Sign up for Mt. Kilimanjaro Challenge with Gulf for Good

The upcoming Gulf for Good Mt. Kilimanjaro challenge is the perfect way to support a charitable initiative while conquering Africa’s tallest peak. The empowering expedition will take place between July 15th and 25th and aims to raise AED 5,000 (per participant) for The Foundation of African Empowerment (FAE).

The challenge will bring together individuals from different parts of the world who share a common goal of making a positive impact on the lives of others. During the expedition, you will trek through diverse landscapes, make lasting connections, create unforgettable experiences, and contribute to meaningful causes that make a big difference in the world. To sign up and view the full itinerary for the challenge, visit the Gulf for Good website.

3. Treat yourself to a spa day at Pause Spa and try out the new Château Berger ‘Youth Booster’

Château Berger has launched Youth Booster by Dr. Alain Fogli, a renowned plastic surgeon in France and internationally. This anti-ageing serum represents the pinnacle of cosmeceutical advancement, combining biotechnologically extracted plant stem cells with expert medical knowledge to safeguard the vitality and longevity of epidermal stem cells, promoting youthful and radiant skin.

With two Pause Spa Château Berger locations in Paramount Hotels in Dubai, the French brand expands its presence in retreat locations that fully embody its high standards. Book a spa day and feel relaxed, renewed, and so much younger!

Where? Pause Spa, Paramount Hotels- Midtown and Business Bay

2. It’s peony season and you need a bouquet in your house ASAP!

Across the globe, mid-May to June mark the months when we can enjoy the beauty of the fluffiest flower – the peony! From breathtaking bouquets of peonies to diverse peony-inspired products including candles, cupcakes and cakes from local artisans, Flowwow is bringing only the best and brightest to your doorstep!

These bouquets are the perfect gifts for birthdays, the upcoming Eid-Al-Adha, or just a special surprise. They’re delivered fresh, and with the right kind of care can keep you smiling for days!

Check out the entire Peonymania collection here!

1. Win burgers for a year at The Stables’ Beer & Burger Festival!

Get ready for a feast like no other! The Stables, your favourite British gastropub, is throwing the ultimate Beer and Burger Festival from May 24 to June 8.

Participate in the epic Slider Burger Challenge, and you can win 52 FREE burgers throughout the span of a year! All you have to do is devour 3 classic beef sliders, 3 BBQ chicken sliders, 1 portion of beer-battered onion rings, 1 chocolate Guinness mousse cup, and 1 pint of beer of your choice. The quickest to complete the challenge, alone or with up to three friends, can claim free burgers for a year.

orrr pre-order the colossal burger, ‘The Tower Takedown,’ available in chicken or beef. This towering masterpiece features four layers of succulent beef or chicken patties, generously topped with cheese, and weighs about 1.4 kilos. Plus, it comes with a side portion of beer-battered onion rings for the ultimate indulgence. Priced at AED 149.

There are 8 new burgers, beer tasting stations, and so much more! Don’t miss out on the best British pub experience in town!

Where? The Stables Dubai, 32 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Trade Centre 1, Dubai When? May 24–June 8, 2024 Time? All Day Price? Starting from AED 99 Contact? 054 417 7028 or Website: The Stables Dubai

