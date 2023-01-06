You Can Now Easily Report An Accident Against An Unknown Offender At ENOC Stations In Dubai

In order to save you from the waiting time, Dubai Police in cooperation with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), launched the updated phase of the “On-The-Go” intiative.

The initiative allows you to report minor accidents and accidents against unknown parties at the ENOC petrol stations all in the duration of a couple of minutes

This revamped version is the fourth phase of the initiative since it launched in 2015. Plus, the personnel at the ENOC stations will help you out if you are unsure on how to go about it.

The Chairman of the On-The-Go initiative, Lieutenant Majid Al Kaabi, believes that the initiative aids the Dubai Police in “maintaining the flow of the traffic, and the Government in “enhancing the community’s way of life and maximising their happiness”. The objective of it was cut down on waiting time as motorists would have to wait in queues at the police station.

Alternatively, these reports can be filed from the Dubai Police Smart App. This station initiative was implemented for the benefit of those who don’t own a smartphone.

On-the-Go initiative.. A smart service that allows motorists in #Dubai to report minor accidents, including those involving unknown drivers, at #ENOC Petrol stations.@enoc_official pic.twitter.com/SWCaAqIQGW — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 5, 2023

