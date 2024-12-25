Your Path To Becoming A Millionaire In Dubai Just Got A Whole Lot Easier

Save and win big prizes with Emirates NBD’s Millionaire Account—AED 57 million up for grabs!

Emirates NBD, one of the leading banks in the UAE, has launched the Millionaire Savings Account, a program that boasts an incredible prize pool of over AED 57 million. The exciting campaign is set to promote a savings culture among its customers while offering life-changing rewards to improve their financial security.

This fantastic prize pool is complemented with frequent draws and prize takers that target Emiratis, residents, and business customers. The process for participation is very straightforward as all a customer needs to do is deposit a minimum of AED 10,000 or maintain an average balance of AED 8,000 for payroll transfers. Every AED 10,000 saved attracts one entry in the draw, so the more a customer saves, the bigger the chances of winning the big prize!

– The Millionaire Savings Account campaign offers exclusive opportunities across three categories—Emirati, Resident, and Business Millionaire—featuring generous monthly and half-yearly rewards.

Emirati and Resident Millionaire Categories : Individual account holders stand a chance to win a share of AED 45 million, including 4 bi-annual prizes totaling AED 18 million, 20 mega monthly prizes worth approximately AED 20 million, and over 500 monthly prizes adding up to AED 6 million.

Business Millionaire Category : Business Banking A banking customer can win over AED 12 million as part of the prizes- four quarterly grand prizes to be worth AED 4 million, 60 mega monthly prizes amounting to AED 3.6 million, and 204 monthly prizes worth AED 4.44 million.

The Mega Draws in February and August 2025 will top the excitement with prizes reaching AED 5 million for Emiratis and AED 4 million for residents. It’s your time to save, win, and change your life financially!

This campaign shows the commitment of Emirates NBD to promoting financial growth and saving culture. Every participant will be rewarded with the Millionaire Savings Account, hence motivating them towards greater financial security and exciting rewards. With the Emirates NBD app, customers can monitor their savings easily and see their chances of winning, which makes financial planning more accessible and engaging.

This campaign is highly inclusive, with tailored prize pools for nationals, residents, and businesses. Business category prizes go to show the innovative approach Emirates NBD takes in regards to the recognition and rewarding of their diverse customer base.

The Millionaire Savings Account campaign is a spirit of transformation and opportunity, reflecting Emirates NBD’s commitment to positively impacting its customers’ financial journeys. As a leader in financial services, Emirates NBD continues to champion saving and securing brighter futures. With 772 winners, including 24 instant millionaires, now is the time to join, save, and win. Don’t miss out on turning your dreams into reality!

For more information about the eligibility, terms, and conditions, please visit the official Emirates NBD Millionaire Accounts page.