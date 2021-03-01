Emirates
Emirates Is Now Selling Empty Seats From AED200
If you fly with Emirates in the near future, you’ll be able to purchase empty adjoining seats for more space.
Available in Economy Class, customers with a confirmed booking can purchase this seat option depending on availability.
You won’t be able to prebook the seats, however, and empty adjoining seats will only be available for purchase at the airport check-in counter.
Empty seats will cost between AED200 and AED600, plus taxes and charges
The new product option offers more privacy for customers travelling in Economy Class, if you’re travelling as a couple or with an infant, or you simply would like more personal space, this option may be for you!
The other seat options you should know about
- Extra legroom seats: exit row seats offering additional space but subject to safety requirements;
- Twin seats: seats in a row of two at the back of Emirates‘ Boeing 777 aircraft, and on the upper deck of Emirates‘ 2-class Airbus A380 aircraft;
- Preferred seats: seats in the first section of the cabin and on the upper deck of A380 2 class;
- Regular seats: all other Economy seats.
