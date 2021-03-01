Emirates Is Now Selling Empty Seats From AED200

If you fly with Emirates in the near future, you’ll be able to purchase empty adjoining seats for more space.

Available in Economy Class, customers with a confirmed booking can purchase this seat option depending on availability.

You won’t be able to prebook the seats, however, and empty adjoining seats will only be available for purchase at the airport check-in counter.

Empty seats will cost between AED200 and AED600, plus taxes and charges

The new product option offers more privacy for customers travelling in Economy Class, if you’re travelling as a couple or with an infant, or you simply would like more personal space, this option may be for you!