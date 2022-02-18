Djokovic Spotted At Expo Ahead Of His Dubai Comeback Match

Djokovic visits Expo ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships!



He was joined by hif wife Jelena and they visited the Serbia Pavilion, where together they spoke about the Djokovic Foundation and its innovative programs encouraging a happy and progressive childhood.

He’s in town for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and stopped by the Serbia Pavilion on Thursday

This will be his first tournament since he was deported from Australia amid a row over his vaccine status

One of the foundation’s key focus is education, they want to ensure every child in Serbia has access to quality education by the year 2030 and special attention was given to the two main programs – “Support, NOT Perfection“, which recognizes the importance of the role of parents and guardians and empowers them to be better in the most important life task by building a mutual support network; as well as “Path of a Champion”, which has the task of supporting and educating parents whose children play sports.