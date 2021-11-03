HH Sheikh Mohammed Visits Expo To Hoist The UAE Flag For UAE Flag Day

Today marks UAE Flag Day and city-wide, at 11am, people stood to attention as the UAE flag was raised.

Government organisations, schools, businesses, and peeps at home got involved and this year, Lovin Readers shared gorgeous footage of families marking the important celebration.

The idea for Flag Day was the brainchild of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and it marks the accession of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan to UAE President.

Expo was marked with a royal visit and it looks like the entire city got involved!

Main image (R) via @walidelmusrati

A royal event @HHShkMohd accompanied by @HamdanMohammed @AhmedMohammed & @sheikhmansoor marked UAE Flag Day by hoisting the flag at Expo’s Al Wasl Plaza

On Flag Day, Mohammed bin Rashid chose Expo 2020 Dubai to raise our flag in front of the world, and on this day we renew our pledge to our country, our leaders and our people that our flag will continue to flutter with the efforts of all the loyal sons of the Emirates.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council

في يوم العلم، اختار محمد بن راشد إكسبو 2020 دبي ليرفع علمنا خفاقاً أمام العالم، ونجدد في هذا اليوم العهد لدولتنا وقادتنا وشعبنا بأن تبقى رايتنا خفاقة بجهود كل أبناء الإمارات المخلصين. pic.twitter.com/Zmf5o7Endm — Ahmed bin Mohammed (@AhmedMohammed) November 3, 2021

Flag Day almost coincides with the UAE’s 50-year anniversary celebrations

We honour all that our flag represents, renew our commitment to the UAE’s greater purpose as a nation, and reflect on our nation’s achievements, as we ambitiously look ahead to the next 50 years with pride and determination to create a better future for the next generations. — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) November 3, 2021

And there are celebrations happening across the city

