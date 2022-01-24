Parents Rejoice Because Your Kiddos Can Dine For FREE At These Expo 2020 Dubai Restos

Did you know that Expo visitors can enter the site for FREE if they’re under the age of 18? Did you know that there are over 200 dining concepts at Expo?

Okay, okay, now did you know that the kiddos can dine for FREE at select dining outlets within Expo?

From fine-dining to homemade goodness, young foodies can dine for free when the parents order a main meal

Children must be under 8 years old to dine for free from the kids’ menu and only when parents order a main meal. Participating restaurants are offering this deal from Monday to Thursday until March 31, but those listed below are just a number of them — there’s more!

Adrift Burger Bar has always been a hot spot at Expo

Most kids love burgers but if they know they’re having “the perfect burger” as it was labelled by New York Times, they’ll rock huge smiles all the way! Adrift Burger Bar, by award-winning chef David Myers, has some of the best homemade burgers with inventive toppings. Pair that with fries and shakes and the kiddos will feel absolutely spoilt.

You’ll find this hot spot at the Mobility District.

Alif Café by Farm2Table is the perfect choice for the little ones

Alif Café is a born-at-Expo concept that serves only the freshest ingredients that honestly show what UAE local farms have to offer. Round up the family and have a feast made with the finest organic produce.

Head to the Mobility District for the yummiest treats.

Bread Ahead Bakery & School

The London-based Bread Ahead is going to give you a unique experience and yummy food! It reminds us of when Oprah said she LOVES bread. We feel you, Oprah! They also host workshops for bakers of all skill levels.

Indulge in heavenly doughnuts, freshly baked croissants, sourdough bread and margarita pizzas. DIVINE, the kids will love it! Find this gem in the Mobility District.

Watch the chefs at Gastro Roots of Hungary as they cook for you and the children

Kids will particularly love watching their Hungarian dishes being prepped by chefs, right in front of them! Tap into the unique flavours rooted in this Hungarian kitchen, at the Hungary Pavilion.

Kutir serves up some FAB Indian dishes, the kiddos will love

Indian food is just so delicious no matter the dish and Kutir know how to give their diners a lovely experience. This fine-dining resto by Michelin star Chef Rohit Ghai Punchy, serves some fantastic jackfruit dumplings, truffle pulao rice, marinated lamb chops and guinea fowl biriyani accompanied with nan bread and poppadums. Find this place on the first floor of the Vietnam Pavilion in the Opportunity District.

If your fam is all about the plant-based lifestyle then Mudra is for you

Mudra gives you a WIDE selection of plant-based dishes that’ll tickle your fancy! From simple dishes that the kiddos will love, like pizzas and burgers to gourmet nikkei sushi. You’ll find this gem of a resto in the Sustainability District.