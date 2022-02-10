LIVE UDATES: Prince William In The UAE

This article will we continuously updated.

Today, The Duke of Cambridge aka Prince William will take part in his first-official visit to the UAE.

His visit will primarily see him visit the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and will focus on achieving a sustainable future, working together with the UAE and international partners to do so.

Prince William shared a snap from the plane declaring his royal excitement for his trip!

Prince William joins school children planting mangrove trees in Abu Dhabi

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, met Prince William at Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi today.They discussed their work on globally impactful sustainability intitaives. The initiative marks Prince William’s visit, aiming to establish the emirate as a leading global centre for research and innovation on mangrove conservation and resilience.Their Highnesses both spent time with several school students who were planting mangrove saplings, and together discussed the importance of young people’s committment to sustainability.

The UK National Day Celebrations will begin in Expo at 10.25 and run throughout the day

Today, the UK celebrates its Expo National Day and it’s touted to be an extraordinary celebration of the very best of British culture and creativity, with a celebrity-filled day of dance, music and performances.

The UK National Day Ceremony will take place at 10.25 at Al Wasl Plaza.

‘Watch as delegates from the United Kingdom arrive at Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the country’s National Day at Al Wasl Plaza. The ceremony includes raising the flag, singing the national anthem, and an official speech presented by the United Kingdom on this honourary occasion.’

The Duke is also expected to visit Jebel Ali Port, Abu Dhabi and to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai during his visit.

DJ John Newman will perform today as part of the celebrations