The Region's First Vegan Festival Is Happening At Expo And The Eats Are INCREDIBLE

Come one and all to explore an incredible feast from international vendors who all have two things in common… They all serve delicious eats, and everything is VEGAN.

We are bang in Veganuary and ’tis the month to truly explore veganism. One of Expo’s greatest achievements is bringing culinary greats from all over the world, and for the Vegan Food Festival, Expo promises the greatest vegan flavours. So, if you’ve ever considered dipping your toes into the world of veganism, now’s the time!

The Vegan Food Festival is happening at Expo every day until the end of the month

Not JUST sensational eats, global tastemakers will lead talks and international trailblazers are leading activities

International vendors you won’t find anywhere else are all part of the tasty line-up including Chuck Chick (Vegan Burgers), Erpingham House (the UK’s largest plant-based restaurant), Vegan Dough Co. (Plant-based pizza), Floozie Cookies (Vegan stuffed cookies), Papa Burty’s (Jamaican Patties), Holy Carrot, Evergreen Organics, Mylk, and Veg’d by Matthew Kenney.

The setup is amazing, there’s an eco-marketplace filled with sustainable stalls along with a vegan and organic spa

If you visit, do NOT miss a quick trip to Botany Lab, a fully vegan and organic spa from Qatar focusing on enhancing the beauty of the skin with non-invasive treatments and incorporating face massage techniques to lift and sculpt. DIVINE!

You can tuck into AH-MAYZINGGGG vegan eats like these Floozie cookies, they’re famous in London and absolutely worth a visit to Expo for!

Famous international treats like Papa Burty’s Jamaican Patties will be there for your tasting pleasure

Along with that, Not Just For Vegans, a vegan pop-up market is taking place on January 29 and 30

Featuring 60 homegrown ethical brands selling everything from fashion to jewellery, accessories, handcrafted luxury items and everyday essentials – unmissable!

The important bits

Vegan Days at Expo 2020 Dubai every day until January 30

Where? Festival Garden, Wadi Avenue, Jubilee Park near the Malaysian Pavilion

Opening times:

1200 to 0000 – weekdays

1200 to 0200 – weekends

How much? Entry is FREE as part of your Expo ticket.