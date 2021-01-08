The Twin Of Michelangelo's David Will Be Featured At Expo 2020

Dubai’s Expo 2020 was set to open October 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening date has been rescheduled to sometime between October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Michelangelo’s famous Renaissance sculpture from the early 1500’s is currently being digitized from the original at the Galleria della Accademia. The process took approximately 40 hours of scanning the sculpture to eventually create a three-dimensional digital replica.

The process will take months to complete

After scanning the statue, the process to turn the digital model into marble will likely take months to complete. The digitalization process is being managed by the Civic and Environmental Engineering department at the University of Florence, along with the Swedish technology company Hexagon AB. The Italian symbol of beauty, David, will hopefully be seen at Expo 2020 when it opens.