There's A Gotham City Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai - RUN!

On February 19, Expo took to their socials to announce that a new pavilion will join the family and dropped hints about what it could be.

The new pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will transport superhero fans to Gotham City only until March 20

Solve the riddles and save Gotham City at Expo 2020!

For those who’ve been living under a rock, The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson is hitting cinemas soon and what better way to celebrate than by heading to Gotham City, where it all began? Visitors can solve a series of riddles that will earn them prizes from Batman’s collectable merch to special-edition comics.

The new pavilion opened within the Opportunity District today. Find the Bat-Singal and walk into the Batcave you can unveil the truth. It will be open until March 20.

The movie, directed by Matt Reeves, will hit UAE cinemas on March 3.