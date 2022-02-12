8 Fabulous Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day At Expo

Love is in the air and there’s one location that’s giving you heaps of adorable ways to celebrate the most romantic day of the year.

Enter EXPO!

That’s right fam, Expo is littered with amazing foodie finds, and for the big Lovely day, there are restaurants deals, baking classes, and Michelin star set menus for DAYS to treat the numero uno in your life!

8. Michelin Star Chef Rohit Ghai is hosting a fabulous set menu meal at KUTIR

How much? AED599 per couple

When? February 14

7. The luxe 2020 club by Emaar has both an afternoon tea and a dinner deal available for the day of looovvveeee

How much? Enjoy a romantic afternoon tea for AED 320 per couple or a 4-course dinner with a bottle of vino for AED 599 per couple

When? February 14

6. Treat boo to a special Valentine’s menu at Alkebulan The African Dining Hall

How much? AED 150 per person

When? 11 to 14 February

5. It’s buy-one-get-one-free coffees at Canvas by Coffee + Culture

Plus, get a free special Valentine’s dessert when you order a main course, or try the Valentine’s special rose latte on 14 February. You’ll love it a latte!

4. Feast on an exclusive Valentine’s menu at Baron and enjoy 2 complimentary glasses of bubbles!

How much? AED300 per person

When? February 14

3. Bombay Brasserie is hosting a fab candlelit dinner

How much? AED220 for 3 courses with unlimited drinks and a complimentary box of chocs

When? February 14

2. Learn to bake at Bread Ahead Bakery & School!

It’s a Valentine’s themed affair! Learn how to bake the perfect red velvet cupcakes, as well as heart-shaped shortbreads and take home your good work!

How much? AED 300

When? Classes can be booked on February 12, 13 and 16

1. Jubilee is hosting a five-course set menu with incredible views of Al Wasl Plaza complete with his and hers welcome cocktails

When? February 14

How much? AED 600