A Warehouse In Dubai Is Selling All Sorts Of Rare Expo 2020 Collectables

Expo 2020 Dubai may have come to an end in March this year but there are no doubts that it became a core memory for everyone in Dubai.

And if you are still feeling the Expo 2020 withdrawals, a warehouse in Dubai is stocked up with all sorts of memorabilia that are up for grabs

TVG Global was the official retail store partner for Expo 2020 Duba and also manufactured many of the official products and now they have a warehouse in Dubai that is selling a limited stock of memorabilia, souvenirs, and other goodies associated to Expo 2020.

This includes the Expo 2020 passports (which, by the way, a lot of people have been selling online at VERY high prices) and collectors can grab original memorabilia at pretty good prices through the a verified source.

TVG Warehouse, located at Dubai Investment Park 2, is offering yet another chance to make those memories a part of our lives forever.