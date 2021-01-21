د . إAEDSRر . س

This AED1,000 Biryani Will Soon Be On Sale In Dubai

Not even surprised tbh.

Biryani is traditionally an affordable mixed rice dish made with Indian spices, rice and meat but this is Dubai, and at this point, even gold sprinkled biryani does not shock us.

You’ll find a good biryani on every corner in Dubai, but now a local restaurant has Dubai-ified the dish. Bombay Borough is a DIFC restaurant and soon they’ll feature a biryani covered in 18-karat edible gold, it’ll feed 4-6 people and set you back… wait for it… AED1,000.

Dubai, we give you, The Royal Gold Biryani, one of the world’s most expensive biryanis

The Royal Gold Biryani will only be available at Bombay Borough for a limited time

The restaurant is celebrating one year in business, (shout out to any new business that has stayed afloat over the last year) and the DIFC located restaurant is a modern Indian bar and eatery that promises ‘an explosion of flavours in an Indo-chic setting’.

Got AED1,000 to splash on biryani? The luxe dish isn’t on the menu just yet

Keep an eye on Bombay Borough for updates

