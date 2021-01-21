This AED1,000 Biryani Will Soon Be On Sale In Dubai

Not even surprised tbh.

Biryani is traditionally an affordable mixed rice dish made with Indian spices, rice and meat but this is Dubai, and at this point, even gold sprinkled biryani does not shock us.

You’ll find a good biryani on every corner in Dubai, but now a local restaurant has Dubai-ified the dish. Bombay Borough is a DIFC restaurant and soon they’ll feature a biryani covered in 18-karat edible gold, it’ll feed 4-6 people and set you back… wait for it… AED1,000.

Dubai, we give you, The Royal Gold Biryani, one of the world’s most expensive biryanis