The World's Tallest Tower Is Under Construction In Dubai Marina And It's An Architectural Masterpiece

Ciel Tower in Dubai Marina will eventually be the world’s tallest hotel. (*Opening date TBC!) Standing at 365 metres tall, and neighbouring the distinctive Cayan tower, the building is designed by Yahya Jan and takes the accolade of world’s tallest hotel from the Gevora Hotel which is located on Sheikh Zayed Road. CNN is documenting the building which is famous for its unique design, remarkable structure and the fact that it wasn’t originally planned to be the world’s tallest hotel but the shape evolved over time. This is according to Jan, an architect who has created some of the most striking architecture in Dubai, and who calls Ciel the most challenging work he has completed in his impressive 35-year career. Ciel Tower will take the crown for most dramatic structures on the Dubai skyline

At 365 metres, the Ciel Tower in #Dubai Marina will be the tallest hotel in the world. Yahya Jan, the architect behind some of the Emirate’s iconic skyscrapers, speaks with @CNN about one of the most challenging projects in his career. pic.twitter.com/vxwM2rcljf — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 14, 2021

“It didn’t start out as the tallest hotel in the world, but as we evolved the design itself evolved into the tallest hotel in the world” Featuring views for days, once complete the hotel will feature a glass observation deck with some incredible 360-degree vistas across Dubai Marina, the Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf. Along with world-class views, visitors can look forward to a stunning spa, rooftop pool, 24-hour concierge and world-class dining. Created by The First Group, the landmark development is getting attention for its unique design as it inches its way towards completion. Hard to miss, the triangular Ciel Tower will loom over other Marina buildings

Mind blown: The views look phenomenal!