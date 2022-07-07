Conor McGregor Tweeted That Dubai Is His Country In An Expletive Ridden Tweet

Conor McGregor is a UFC fighter, an entrepreneur, and a genius at grabbing headlines.

But the fighter, who came out of retirement (and recently announced that he’s a shoo-in for the UFC hall of fame), is baffling Twitter this morning with an expletive-ridden tweet that claims Dubai is his country, and the internet is confused.

McGregor posted a tweet, telling people Dubai is his country and suggested we go and drive balls from the top of the Burj Al Arab (*BRB, getting my clubs)

He added a pic of a golf tee and added some cryptic text about a nose

Lots of people pointed out that Dubai isn’t a country

Supportive peeps jumped in and said they just want to see him back in the ring

The Irishman is famous for his swagger and recently tweeted he’s a shoo-in for the UFC Hall of Fame

Looking forward to my own hall of fame entry all the same, I’m a shoe in. First of everything. All the records. KO speed. Knockdown amount. KO’s most divisions. Financials. You name it. No rush tho I’m still in to bust noses open and put opps unconscious. A real goer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 5, 2022

The Notorious is a big fan of Dubai if his latest tweet is anything to go by, it’s unclear if he’s here right now

