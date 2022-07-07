د . إAEDSRر . س

Conor McGregor Tweeted That Dubai Is His Country In An Expletive Ridden Tweet

Conor McGregor is a UFC fighter, an entrepreneur, and a genius at grabbing headlines.

But the fighter, who came out of retirement (and recently announced that he’s a shoo-in for the UFC hall of fame), is baffling Twitter this morning with an expletive-ridden tweet that claims Dubai is his country, and the internet is confused.

McGregor posted a tweet, telling people Dubai is his country and suggested we go and drive balls from the top of the Burj Al Arab (*BRB, getting my clubs)

He added a pic of a golf tee and added some cryptic text about a nose

See the thread here

Lots of people pointed out that Dubai isn’t a country

Supportive peeps jumped in and said they just want to see him back in the ring

The Irishman is famous for his swagger and recently tweeted he’s a shoo-in for the UFC Hall of Fame

The Notorious is a big fan of Dubai if his latest tweet is anything to go by, it’s unclear if he’s here right now

