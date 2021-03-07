Dubai Restaurants Are Charging Hundreds Of Dirhams For Customer No-Shows

In the throws of COVID-19, when customer capacity at restaurants was seriously limited, an upscale restaurant in Dubai called guests out for not showing up.

LOWE at Legends said 37 people did not show up for one sitting. At that point, the restaurant was operating at reduced capacity and no-shows were ‘rubbing salt into the wound’ for a nearly empty restaurant.

Fast forward a couple of months, Dubai restaurants are permitted to be open with a limited number of guests per table, and a practice designed by high-end restaurants is getting eyeballs.

High-end restaurants in Dubai’s glittering DIFC are charging up to AED300 for restaurant no-shows. And last-minute cancellations could set you back AED120 at Zuma, according to the Khaleej Times.

Dubai restaurants taking credit card details to guarantee payment is a safety net for the f&b industry at a struggling time