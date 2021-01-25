د . إAEDSRر . س

Dubai Restaurants Are Doing Discounts For People Who Have Been Vaccinated

The hospitality industry has not had it easy, so it’s GREAT to see restaurants in Dubai supporting the vaccine, and offering discounts, at a difficult time.

Shout out to Gates Hospitality, a prominent hospitality company with restaurants like Bistro Des Arts, Reform Social Bar & Grill, Publique and Folly by Nick & Scott, (all well worth a visit BTW!) as some restos under the Gates umbrella have just announced that you’ll get a discount if you have taken the vaccine.

The UAE government is encouraging people to take the vaccine, and companies including Emirates and Chalhoub are offering their employees easy access, so it’s BRILL to see a leader in the hospitality industry get behind the vaccine in any way they can.

Publique, Reform and Bistro Des Arts are giving up to 20% discount if you’ve had the second dose

“Spread love not Rona”

You get a 10% discount after your first dose and 20% off on your second.

See here for more deets

*You’ll need to show proof, and it’s not applicable with any other offer

