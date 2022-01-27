Property Goals: This Dubai Villa Has A Secret Location And It’s The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

The Black Rock villa is a heavenly Dubai villa that has just come on the market with Knight Frank… and this property is up there with their greats.

Spanning 20,000 square feet, it features seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a gym, a pool, a theatre, the works… but the pièce de résistance? The property is also home to the MOST incredible spa which features a sauna, steam room, a 10ºC ice pool, a massage room, and its very own salon. Bliss!

The millionaire pad also comes with an air-conditioned garage, a gym and Burj K views. You’ll never want to leave!

Introducing… Your new pad (if you have a couple of dirham to spare)

I might actually do some WFH if my office looked like this

Are you even a swanky Dubai villa if you don’t have your own private pool?

*Adds dream home spa situation to Pinterest manifestation-board

It’s the indoor / outdoor living situation for me

Movie nights just levelled up

Some people know how to live!

It’s ‘price on application’, and the seller won’t even reveal its location… So you KNOW it’s fancy

