Abu Dhabi
Meet Emirati Tiktoker Abdullah Al Shamsi Who Has Gone Viral For His Melodious Voice
Who doesn’t love a good cover of a song they’re currently obsessed with?
Yes, it is a truth universally acknowledged that you are guilty of Youtubing the name of a song followed by the word ‘cover’. Now imagine a singer much close to home who uses his mesmerizing vocals to cover allll your favvv songs.
Meet Abdullah Al Shamsi, a 21-year-old Emirati from Abu Dhabi, who goes by the social media username ‘Not So Human’ (@not.so.human/IG @nots0human/Tiktok).
Always dressed in a stark-white Kandura, the multi-talented singer plays both the piano and the guitar, painting a perfect picture of a young man holding on to tradition while pursuing his passion of music.
Watch for yourself how Abdullah slays Sia’s Unstoppable:
View this post on Instagram
Abdullah has performed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and in various locations across the UAE including at Expo 2020…
View this post on Instagram
…where he won the Artist of the Year trophy awarded by the joint venture of the Euro-Mediterranean Music Academy and Aqdar World Summit
View this post on Instagram
From Bruno Mars to Adele to Kodaline to Coldplay, the singer has a wide range of covers which you can obsess over on his social media pages
View this post on Instagram
In some videos, Abdullah’s cute teddy keeps him company, and is also now apparently a paid actor for his funny videos
View this post on Instagram