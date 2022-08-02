Applications For A Mass UAE Wedding Are Now Open

The burden of hosting a big wedding might deter young families from taking that step to starting a family, so the UAE government is stepping in to encourage UAE citizens to start their forever, now!

The Ministry Of Community Development announced a mass wedding for UAE Citizens, which aims to help young couples start their journey, without breaking the bank. Mass weddings are not unusual in the UAE, and have been held in recent years, to revive traditions and UAE culture.

“If the wedding expenses are keeping you from starting a family, do not worry.”

The application is for unmarried UAE citizens who have not previously been married or attended a mass wedding. There’s an application right here for interested parties.

Racking up over 1 mill likes on TikTok for her comedy skits, but behind the scenes, Dubai resident Shobkiha Kalra is on a mission to improve wheelchair accessibility in Dubai. She joined The Lovin Dubai Show to share her story (Scroll to watch.)

At 13 years old, Shobhika Kalra was diagnosed with Friedreich Ataxia, a muscular disorder that affects some of the body’s nerves. Symptoms can appear in late childhood and tend to get worse over time. At the time, Shobhika was forced to leave school as her classroom was on the 1st floor and she couldn’t climb the stairs.

Wheelchair-bound by 15, Shobhika recalls being at the cinema and needing to be carried by four men as the cinema didn’t have wheelchair access. At these pivotal moments, Shobkiha saw that wheelchair access was extremely limited. Shobhika gained this insight in India and it encouraged her to set about making change here in Dubai.

