The Pinoy Miss Universe STUNS In This Dubai Designer's Couture Gown

Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo is taking on Miss Universe right now and she is STUNNING in a gown by Dubai-based designer Furne One Amato.

Mateo was crowned the Filipino national title on October 25, 2020 and is now in Florida along with the rest of the Miss Universe finalists, where the winner of this year’s highly coveted comp will be announced in less than one day!
Passing the preliminaries, Mateo is already reaping fashion kudos. First, her red and blue Pinoy-themed gown looked incredible but drew some criticisms as she didn’t wear the locally designed headpiece. She followed this with the stunning sunshine gown by Dubai designer Amato, who has also dressed the likes of Mariah Carey, Beyonce, and Ariana Grande… no less!

Miss Universe 2021 is happening later today

 

All the finalists are in Florida for the big event

 

All eyes on Rabiya Mateo! A favourite for this year’s pageant wore a show-stopper design in the national costume segment

But disappointed fans when she didn’t wear a headpiece

The piece was too heavy to hold up, she decided not to wear it and apologised to fans.

A ray of sunshine, she wore Dubai designer @furneamato in the preliminary sessions

 

The colour of joy and celebration, the designer shared more details of the dazzling dress

The one sided neckline tulle gown is elegantly encrusted with Citrine Swarovski crystals on the bodice cascading to the hem and cape over alabaster Swarovski components, glass beads and paillettes. The dramatic and fitted silhouette adds interest and pizzazz on its own. The cape added royalty to the gown, and its beadwork was inspired by the radiance of the Philippine sun which symbolizes positivity and optimism. A hope for a new tomorrow, a world with endless beauty and happiness.

 

 

Can you even?! Dress perfection from every angle

From humble beginnings, Mateo says education changed her life, and she now works as an ambassador for education

