The Pinoy Miss Universe STUNS In This Dubai Designer's Couture Gown
Miss Philippines Rabiya Mateo is taking on Miss Universe right now and she is STUNNING in a gown by Dubai-based designer Furne One Amato.
Miss Universe 2021 is happening later today
All the finalists are in Florida for the big event
All eyes on Rabiya Mateo! A favourite for this year’s pageant wore a show-stopper design in the national costume segment
But disappointed fans when she didn’t wear a headpiece
The piece was too heavy to hold up, she decided not to wear it and apologised to fans.
A ray of sunshine, she wore Dubai designer @furneamato in the preliminary sessions
The colour of joy and celebration, the designer shared more details of the dazzling dress
The one sided neckline tulle gown is elegantly encrusted with Citrine Swarovski crystals on the bodice cascading to the hem and cape over alabaster Swarovski components, glass beads and paillettes. The dramatic and fitted silhouette adds interest and pizzazz on its own. The cape added royalty to the gown, and its beadwork was inspired by the radiance of the Philippine sun which symbolizes positivity and optimism. A hope for a new tomorrow, a world with endless beauty and happiness.
Can you even?! Dress perfection from every angle
From humble beginnings, Mateo says education changed her life, and she now works as an ambassador for education
