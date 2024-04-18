Don’t Leave Your Pup Behind At These Pet-Friendly Spots In Dubai

Some of the most hardest things in life are these; death, burning your food, your best co-worker quitting, and your dog whining about you leaving them behind. While it’s hard to control some of these things, here’s something you can control – you can take your dog with you to pet-friendly places.

Don’t leave your pup behind and head to these pet-friendly spots in Dubai

10. Pet-friendly Daughter & Dad Cafe is such a cute spot

If cats don’t faze your pup, this place is great because it has a few resident kitties! They’re covering the water bowls and treats and you just gotta enjoy.

P.S. This spot is closed on Tuesdays.

Where? Melia Desert Palm, Warsan 2

9. Take your doggo for a drink (the H20 kind) at Social Distrikt

It’s great vibes, great food and great place for dogs!

Where? The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

8. Aria and Bianca’s Bubble Tea Cafe is just adowable!

Whether it’s hot out or raining cats and dogs, you can take your doggo to sit indoors at this cute boba tea cafe in JLT.

Where? Cluster L, JLT

7. Reform Social & Grill is a place for all dog-lovers!

Because your pupper deserves the fine-dining treatment, Reform has curated a 5-star Doggy Tasting Menu! Now that’s a place that’s extra pet-friendly!

Where? The Lakes

6. Grab yourself a juice and your doggo a water at Arrows & Sparrows

Sit back and relax with your best bud at this adorable pet-friendly spot in the Greens.

Where? Emaar Business Park, Greens

5. Let your pet run and roam at Lah Lah

Treat yourself to heavenly pan-Asian dishes and your little furry friend to actual doggie treats at Lah Lah. Head outside onto the terrace so your pet could get some Vitamin D!

Where? Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

4. Your neighbourhood go-to Counter Culture Cafe made it on this list

This Instagrammable spot is such a cute place to chill, dine, and network, even with puppies!

Where? Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites

3. There’s a Puppy Love Party going on daily at 1640 Bistronomy

You don’t want to miss some of that puppy love! This bistro has got the dog begs and tasty treats for your little baby as well as special surprises for you too!

Where? 1640 Terrace, Wasl Vita

When? Daily from 5pm – 7pm

2. The Duck Hook is the perfect laid-back pet-friendly spot for your pup

Enjoy luscious golf-course views and delish food on the terrace with your pet. The family-friendly AND pet-friendly gastro-pub not only has iconic views but also a wide range of classic British dishes.

Where? Dubai Hills Golf Club

1. Did someone say treats? Just Vegan did!

Your fur babies may not be vegan but they’re more than welcome to join you for a some delish dishes at this cute spot. You provide the snacks and they’ll provide the doggie bowls!

Where? Jumeirah, Dubai

