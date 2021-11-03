Team Angel Wolf Visits Sanad Village - One Of The World's Largest Centres For Holistic Treatment Of Autism Spectrum Disorders In Dubai

Another weekend of inclusion in Dubai thanks to Team Angel Wolf and Sanad Village.

Team Angel Wolf is the Dubai family who inspire inclusion through sports. Through running, cycling, swimming, and now a side-car, Team Angel Wolf promotes an inclusive, active life with People of Determination and last week saw them at Sanad Village Dubai, a centre dedicated to the holistic treatment and understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other conditions, that focuses on providing pathways to independence for people of determination and a support system for the whole family.

Team Angel Wolf visit Sanad Village at Sustainable City weekly, to give people the opportunity to experience the Wolf Bike

Wonderful to see so many smiling faces enjoying new life experiences!

Team Angel Wolf

Sanad is a 30,000 square meter facility where children can benefit from the center’s holistic and integrated approach, towards treating and understanding autism and other related disorders

Last week, Team AngelWolf had another great morning with our weekly visit to @sanadvillagedubai at @thesustainablecity

Introducing more People Of Determination to the TAW #WolfBike (motorbike and side car); to experience the sensory of the helmet, the noise and short rides around the safe grounds of Sanad Village.

Life should be about experiences for all!

#InclusiveImpactivity

It’s one of the world’s largest centres for holistic treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders and other related disorders and it’s in Sustainable City

Team Angel Wolf visits with the sidecar weekly, giving people the chance to enjoy the sensory experience. This is one of many community involvement initiatives the team at Sanad arrange with local brands and organizations to create a positive environment for the children.

The group checked out Street Maniax this summer!

And were invited to check out CZN Burak (the restaurant belonging to Insta famous chef CZN) and were served by the chef himself