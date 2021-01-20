Tiffany Trump Got Engaged And Her 13-Carat ROCK Was Purchased In Dubai

Will this news trump the Biden inauguration? Prolly’ not…

Following the attack on Capitol Hill, the world is watching inauguration day with bated breath, but it looks like the young trumps have other things on their minds.

On Tuesday, Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s youngest daughter, announced her engagement.

Michael Boulos is her hubby to be. An American business exec, who was born in Lebanon and raised in Lagos, has been dating the Presidential offspring for two-and-a-half-years and the pair announced their engagement on the last day of her father’s presidency.

To be wed- Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos snapped their engagement pics at The Whitehouse