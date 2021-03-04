Striking Images Of Window Cleaners In Dubai Are Being Shared Around The World

In the series of three pics, you can see the workers in the foreground with Cayan Tower beyond, the famous 306-metre tower peaking serenely above the fog.

Window cleaners on Dubai skyscrapers is not an unusual sight in Dubai, however, the pics captured by Dutch photographer Albert Dros, highlight the pure scale of the decidedly heroic work they do every day.

And people are sharing the cool pics around the world

Dros also captured a unique set of fog snaps that make Dubai skyline look like a dreamer’s landscape

This Popular Airline Is Offering Flights For AED1 To The Philippines

Get your hands on some incredibly cheap flights from Dubai to Manila with Cebu Pacific.

Looking to head to the Philippines for business, leisure, family, etc.? Then make your way to the Cebu Pacific website and check out their UNREAL rates that go as low as 1 freggin’ DIRHAM!

The largest national flag carrier of the Philippines, Cebu Pacific, is advertising passenger flights from Dubai to Manila for as low as 1 dirham as a one-way base fare from March 3 to 5 in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Moreover, Cebu Pacific will also offer flyers 25% off for flight add-ons.

Upon checking the website, flights from March 3-5 are completely sold out, but you can find flights for AED1 in June, July and August onwards!

Although, after factoring in the various tax and services fees, the tickets come up to AED155. Which is still pretty darn cheap!!!!