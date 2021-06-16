Inspo
Al Baik Has Now Opened At The Dubai Mall!
Al Baik Has Now Opened At The Dubai Mall!
THIS IS NOT A DRILL!
The famous Saudi fast food joint has now officially opened in The Dubai Mall and queues are forming.
Posted by UAE_Restaurant, the hype for the opening has been building since original snaps of the eatery located in a foodcourt at The Dubai Mall food court were released.
The actual opening date was kept quiet, but judging from the first pics emerging today, the news that it’s finalllllly open won’t stay secret for long!
Al Baik opens at The Dubai Mall today
RUNNING to try this (like everyone else in town!)
Take notes: One Instagram user noted the famous broasted chicken is not on the menu just yet…
Read next: Travel Quarantine-FREE From The UAE To 30 Cities This Summer
Flights are resuming, furloughed pilots are being brought back, borders are slowly but surely opening back up, reducing quarantine periods, countries are welcoming tourists once again… so things are looking up!
And with that being said, if you’re one to be painted in wanderlust then your summer is definitely looking up! As UAE travellers planning their summer getaways can now choose from over 30 cities in 19 countries across the Emirates network that have opened their doors for tourism and business, where you will NOT need to self-isolate!
The list of quarantine-free destinations includes countries across Europe, the US, Middle East, Africa, and other popular island getaways