Al Baik Has Now Opened At The Dubai Mall!

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

The famous Saudi fast food joint has now officially opened in The Dubai Mall and queues are forming.

Posted by UAE_Restaurant, the hype for the opening has been building since original snaps of the eatery located in a foodcourt at The Dubai Mall food court were released.

The actual opening date was kept quiet, but judging from the first pics emerging today, the news that it’s finalllllly open won’t stay secret for long!

Al Baik opens at The Dubai Mall today