5 Fun & Possibly FREE Things To Do This Weekend

YAAAAAASSS! It’s finally, FINALLY the end of the week. So take a breather and catch up with your mates to paint another weekend full of fun and memories. We’ve got you doggo adoptions, GAMING ROOMS, yoga, painting classes, fashion classes, freebies, foodie experiences and so on for you to delve into this weekend! Enjoy your days off y’all and above all else, stay safe!

5. The Ariel pop-up exhibit at Al Serkal Avenue For their Mind, Pody and Soul campaign, Ariel Arabia is treating Dubai peeps to 4-days of fun and free events! Inspired by Ariel PODS (the All-in-1 smart laundry solution that’s designed to deliver three superior benefits: brightening colours, lifting stains, and cleaning), the innovative brand is heading to Alserkal Avenue with their FREE Mind, Pody & Soul campaign, from today June 16-19. This means four days of fashion, fitness and ART is coming your WAY! Dates? June 16 to Saturday, June 19, 2021 Price? Free entry for all Where? Warehouse 46 in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai To book your classes, click here.

4. Indulge your senses BIG TIME at the Nine7One, The Oberoi for a limited period Mexican meets Indian palette! If you love Indian food and if you equally love Mexican food then Nine7One at the Oberoi will do you good! The fusion of street foods from Mumbai and Mexico inspired set menu is curated by Chef Jacob Villarreal and Chef Ashish Kumar. Take your pick from Mexican classics Elotes spiced up with Indian masalas as well as specially curated, unlimited Mumbai to Mexico inspired bevvies PLUS some innovative desserts that’ll haunt your dreams! When? Every day from 7pm to 11:30pm Dates? Until July 3 Live DJ performance every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Prices? AED 199 for Set Menu with soft drinks

AED 299 for Set Menu with free-flowing selection of Indo-Mexican inspired mixed drinks A la carte option is also available To make your reservation, call +971 4 444 1407 or Whatsapp at + 971 52 906 3906.

3. Adopt and save a life this weekend from Doggies Palace at Al Warsan! If you’ve been thinking of welcoming home a little angel, then now is the time to do it! Organized by Furrballs.org, #AdoptDon’tShop a cute doggo from Doggies Palace at Al Warsan this Friday and make tons of furry friends. Where? Doggies Palace – Al Warsan Timings? 5pm – 9pm When? Friday, June 18

2. GAMERS: Book yourself a gaming room at the Rove Grab your joysticks and head to the Middle East’s first gaming rooms. You can ‘Stay and Play’ at this Gamer Cave, where you get all the privacy in the world… plus ROOM SERVICE. The room comes pre-loaded with an advanced gaming rig, Razer’s top-of-the-line peripheals and lots of games to choose from including Valorant, GTA 5, Dota, CS GO and more! *Done in partnership with Playtonia Middle East and powered by RΛZΞR. Price? From AED 249 per night Where? Rove At The Park and Rove Downtown For bookings, click here.

1. Indulge in a magical performance of Peter Pan at the Dubai Opera Peter Pan and his ride-or-die Tinkerbell are coming along with Wendy, John and Michael to treat Dubai-ites to quite the spectacle this Friday, June 18. Brought to you by the UAE’s award-winning dance studio the Turning Pointe, this musical play will sweep you away on a journey to Neverland to meet the Lost Children, Tribal Gang and Mermaids as they rescue the mischievous Tigerlily from scary Hook and his Pirates. This show is ideal for the whole family and particularly for children as they watch this magical fairy tale come to life. When? Friday, June 18 Where? Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard Get your tickets here.

