5 Unmissable Indoor Shows Coming Up In Dubai

Looking for something cool to do indoors in Dubai? These upcoming events are guaranteed to make you laugh, think, and even sing along. Check out them out and book your tickets before they’re gone!

Join Stick Man on his hilarious misadventures in this beloved stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s classic tale. This award-winning show from London’s West End is packed with puppetry, songs, and funky moves that’ll keep your little ones (and you!) glued to your seats. Can Stick Man make it back to his family tree in time for Christmas? Find out in this must-see family event!

Where: Meyana Auditorium at Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When: Sat 05 Oct – Sun 06 Oct

Tickets: Grab Your Tickets Here

Ready to explore the dark side of modern life? The 7 Sins brings the deadly sins into today’s social media-crazed world. From TikTok challenges to wedding drama, these seven stories are as relatable as they are entertaining. With a diverse cast from 11 nationalities, this play is a global fusion of talent and a true reflection of our times. Don’t miss this clever and compelling production that’s as thought-provoking as it is fun!

Where: The Junction

When: Fri 06 Sep – Sun 08 Sep

Tickets: Get Your Tickets Now

Prepare to have your mind blown! Keith Barry, the master mentalist, is bringing his Mind Games show to Dubai for the first time. Delve into the mysteries of the human psyche as Keith takes you on a rollercoaster of jaw-dropping illusions and mind-bending feats. This is one show that will leave you questioning reality itself. (P.S. It’s 21+ – so leave the kids at home!)

Where: Irish Village

When: Sat 14 Sep

Tickets: Secure Your Spot Here

Step back into Hollywood’s Golden Era with Singin’ in the Rain! This timeless musical is making its Middle East debut, and it’s bringing the charm, romance, and iconic songs of the classic MGM film right to Dubai Opera’s stage. Watch as real rain showers down on stage, creating an unforgettable experience. Whether you’re in the front-row splash zone or just there for the tunes, this is one musical you won’t want to miss!

Where: Dubai Opera

When: Sat 30 Nov – Wed 11 Dec

Tickets: Book Your Tickets Here

Immerse yourself in the passion and drama of ancient Egypt with Verdi’s masterpiece Aida. Back by popular demand, this stunning production by the Polish National Opera will sweep you away with its powerful score and spectacular visuals. The tragic tale of forbidden love, betrayal, and sacrifice is one of opera’s greatest, and seeing it at Dubai Opera is an experience you’ll never forget.

Where: Dubai Opera

When: Fri 13 Sep – Sun 15 Sep

Tickets: Get Your Tickets Here

Dubai’s indoor events have something for everyone – whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming family show, a thought-provoking play, or a classic opera. So, what are you waiting for? Get your tickets and make some unforgettable memories!