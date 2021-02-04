6 AWESOME Weekend Hangout Plans You Can Make In Dubai

Failed plans on WhatsApp groups hurt, we get it. Which is why we’ve rounded up some rad places and events in Dubai that’ll make this weekend’s hangout plans memorable for LIFE!

6. Bla Bla Beach Club, JBR It’s time to gossip with your squad and jam to bops while floating in the ginormous pool at this beach club! Located close to Bluewaters Island, it offers a bar and restaurants, PERF for the winter months. Yas beach? 🐚 Learn more here.

5. Improv’ for Adults, Courtyard Playhouse Ever thought of the perfect response for a social situation you were in hours later in the shower? No more. Voice your thoughts clearly, confidently and charmingly with this workshop that’ll make you a hit at meetings, parties and on stage. Click here to book limited seats.

4. Giselle, Dubai Opera Get all up in your feels with this super romantic classical ballet performance, exploring themes of betrayal, death and sacrifice. Sadboi hours: activated. 😢 Click here to know more.

3. Rahul Dua’s Oh Hello, Theatre by Queen Elizabeth 2 LOL the night away with this promising stand-up comedian that SHOOK India’s bustling comedy scene. Bring your parents too; this show’s definitely better than their favorite WhatsApp jokes. Click here to book a few tickets left.

2. On the Creek Market, Dubai Festival City Mall The start-up spirit among the youth has been taking off powerfully, and we’re all for supporting UAE-based entrepreneurs’ homegrown clothes, snacks, cosmetics and handicrafts at this bayside market! This place is a VIBE. Click here to know more.

1. Winter Carnival, Zabeel Park “Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow” is how the song goes, and “let it rain, let it rain” is how Dubai woes. While we’ve had neither this winter, you can def feel the chills in the air, and celebrate the world’s coolest winter with delicious treats at food trucks and activities for kids at this aesthetic carnival! Click here to know more.