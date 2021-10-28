8 Fun Things To Do Around Dubai This Spooky Weekend

Are you a fan of fitness and like to flex? Maybe rock it off with an incredible concert on the weekend? How about relaxing at a mesmerizing beach resort? Life is short let’s have ALL! Dubai and Abu Dhabi have phenomenal events this October for YOU to add to your bucket list. Scroll on down for more deets!

Here are 8 things you can do this weekend:

8. Join Yasir Khan at TYB Fitness Finale Challenge!

Fitness lovers this one’s for you, trainer Yasir Khan is hosting the TYB Challenge Finale open to the community in Dubai! We love a good challenge, don’t we?! A finale is an open event for ALL with free grouper activities and amazing transformation stories shared by clients. The challenge offers INCREDIBLE prizes for the winners where the 1st place is awarded AED 20k , while the 2nd gets AED 10k, and AED 7k for the 3rd place! Did we mention that there are healthy pop-ups too? As well as a special play area for children and what’s more is that one LUCKY winner wins 10 FREE sessions with TYB!! Join NOW.

Where: Damac Hills Community centre- Cricketfield. UV Events Logo TYB Challenge Logo

When: Oct 30, 2021

Time: 6am onwards

7. Time For A Fiery Experience At Abu Dhabi Show-Down Week

Don’t miss the opportunity of meeting some of the greatest UFC championships of all time. Jan Blachowicz returns to Abu Dhabi to compete against the No.1 contender Glover Teixeira. Where action and excitement are guaranteed for a thrilling showdown week. Get ready to spend the best time with your squad for an unforgettable week! Only 10 Days to go until #UFC267.

Where: Etihad Arena | AD showdown week

When: Oct 30, 2021

If you haven’t got your tickets yet this is your chance, click here for more info!

6. Celebrate Halloween with your kids and the fam at Wafi City

Ever been trick or treating? How about in a mall? Well now is your chance! Dress up and visit Wafi city to have the scariest best time of your lives! take part in the Zombie Catwalk Competition and listen to some of our scariest stories, as well as a costume competition, trick or treating and ghoulish games with lots of prizes up for grabs! take part in a variety of activities planned for the entire family!

Where: Wafi City’s Halloween Experiment

When: Oct 29 – 30

Time: 2pm – 6pm

Entrance: FREE!

5. The FIBA Basketball Show Is Here And Tickets Are Only 15 AED!

Basketball lovers this one’s for you! Not JUST a regular event but featuring the world’s greatest basketballers, this is a two-day urban extravaganza taking place at the Abu Dhabi Corniche. entry puts you in the running to see dunks, tricks, live music and more! Here’s the shocker, tickets cost only AED15, and you’ll get to be part of the mega prize giveaways. Happening this weekend, don’t miss out!

Where: Abu Dhabi Corniche | FIBA Basketball show

When: October 29-30

Price: AED 15

4. One of India’s leading male vocalists Jubin Nautiyal is all set to perform live this Friday!

For the first time in Dubai, the voice behind your fave romantic Indian tracks will be enthralling the audience! Jubin Nautiyal is performing with hits such as Bawara Mann, Kaabil Hoon and Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum and Raataan Lambiyan and you don’t want to miss out!

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai

When: October 29. Gates will open at 8pm, and the show starts at 9:30pm

Prices:

Royal VVIP – AED 1,150

Royal – AED 850

Platinum – AED 450

Gold – AED 200

Silver – AED 150

Bronze – AED 100

3. Get Ready For The Region’s Leading Fitness Festival By FitnGlam In Dubai!

Like a good fitness sesh? You’re in the right place! As the region’s leading fitness and wellness festival presented by FitnGlam, is taking place in Dubai! Looks like this weekend is filled with a massive variety of fitness classes, wellness and body positivity talks, and fitness stars worldwide are jetting in to take part in the Dubai Active! Treat yourselves and make sure to be part of it not only that but you’ll get the chance for getting dedicated health advice from experts in nutrition, fitness, mental health, body positivity, and MORE!

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

When: October 28 – 30

Price: AED50 (PLUS a nifty 25% discount for Lovin Readers)

2. Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort Launches The Yummiest ULTIMATE Junior Gourmet Menu!

Chillin’ by the beach at an amazing resort sounds like a great idea, but do you know what’s better? Spending it at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort! Not only where parents can have a blast but kids get to have the time of their lives, as the resort introduces a gourmet kids menu. Every dish has the most nutrients and flavours into every spoonful deliciousness! From Quinoa Alla Frutta, Baked Herb Crumbed Salmon, Buffalo Mozzarella, Chicken Goujons, or Lasagna!

Where: Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Have any question? Contact 055 580 590

For more info visit their website, and make sure not to miss out foodies!

1. Miss having precious family time? Look no further, JLT Community Carnival 2021 is here!

The BEST community carnival of all times is here! Get ready to have an unforgettable time for ALL AGES. The perfect opportunity Hosted by Fidelity Fitness Club is taking place in Dubai, and offers not only kids and family games, but fitness classes, food and retail shops, raffle draw, Zumba, face paintings and MUCH MORE! Join in for a day filled with fun, prizes and don’t forget to take some pics!

Where: Cluster | Grass Area near Almas Tower

When: Oct 30th, 2021 | 8:00AM to 8:00PM

Price: FREE for all!

Register here.