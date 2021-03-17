4-Course Meals For AED39 & Other FUN Things To Jazz Up Your Weekend

Even Karens gotta put down their hair once in a while and let loose on the weekends ya’know?! If you’ve been stuck in a rut recently, then it’s seriously time to jazz things up this weekend. From food deals and staycays to St Paddy Day events and magic shows, Dubai is buzzing with PRODUCTIVE things to do this weekend. Here Are 8 FUN Things That Will Jazz Up Your Weekend Plans

8. New 4-course contemporary Arabic menu at ILA for AED 39… S-T-E-A-L GRAB YOUR SQUAD AND RUN LIKE THE WIND. Head to ILA restaurant and café for some stunning Al Seef views and 11/10 Arabic dishes served in generous portions. In celebration of its newly launched resto on the shores of Dubai Creek, ILA has introduced a new 4-course menu priced at AED39. Choose a soup, a salad, a main dish from the wide selection of pastas, pizzas, sandwiches and Middle Eastern dishes. Complete the meal with a dessert, and water is included. PLUS! You can add on sheesha to your 4-course for just AED20 extra!! When life gives you Specialities from the new menu include; Lentil Soup, Vegetable Soup, Fattoush Salad, Arabic Salad, Arrabiata Salad, Chicken Mushroom Pasta, Spaghetti Bolognese Pasta, Mushroom Pizza, Margherita Pizza, Tawook Sandwich, Kofta Sandwich, Kofta with Rice, Butter Chicken with rice, Moussaka with Meat, Grilled Chicken with Mushroom Sauce, and a variety of Ice-creams. The new menu is available for dine-in customers all day.

7. A weekend of pampering at Cutting Edge with a flat 50% off all treatments this March! This discounted salon suggestion is back by popular demand! The universe has been stalling your salon appointments just so you could make it to Cutting Edge and avail of their 50% flat discount on all their Beauty, Nail, Hair and Massage services. NO strings attached! Indulge in one of the many relaxing massages offered by the specialist masseuses like Deep Tissue, Swedish, Traditional Thai, Anti-Cellulite, and more to pamper yourself. Book in manny and paddies with the gals and pamper yourself good with 50% off all treatments. This is in celebration for Women’s Day and the offers will last till the end of March! Where? IBN Battuta Mall, Persian court above home box

Marina Plaza, GF-1, Dubai Marina

JLT, Cluster U, Al Seef 3 lake level Call +971526302533 for more deets, or click here.

6. Paddyman Event Celebrate Saint Patrick’s with some upbeat Irish tunes and a lotta GREEN! Hosted by Declan O’Sullivan at Sunset Bar this weekend. When? March 18 and 19 Time? 8pm – 11pm For more deets, call +97172288844

5. Treat your munchkins to a fun-filled ‘Magic Phil‘ show next weekend! Put aside all your worries for one night and get silly with the kiddos at a Magic Phil ‘Staying Silly at Sea’ show! Issa perfect show for the whole family, with lots of silliness, Magic, Songs and Non-stop audience interaction! Rock and Roll the waves and join in the fun! Seats are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. When? March 26 and 27 Timings? 10:30am & 2:00pm

4. If you classify yourself as a clientele addicted to excellence, then Ninive is just the hood for you! This urban majlis at the feet of Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel is a beautiful Arabian dream. Bedouin aesthetics, botanical vibes, magical atmosphere livened up with drummer performances and DJ beats, every weekend from 9pm onwards! Soak in the sunset whilst indulging in some Middle Eastern specialities, including traditional Arabic cuisine from all over the region. The delectable dishes are from all over the Middle East and North Africa: Iranian, Iraqi, Turkish and Moroccan. Rich with history, Ninive is a little escape into times much simpler than now. Timings? Saturday to Wednesday from 6 pm to 2 am

Thursday to Friday from 6 pm to 3 am

3. Dally your way to Helm Kitchens at Media Rotana to try out a 5-star dining experience by their new Executive Chef, Anders Groenholm With 30 years of culinary experience and an extensive career spanning 10 countries including Denmark, Egypt, Turkey, Australia, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Oman and the UAE, you just know that Anders will have something memorable up his sleeve! Promising to wow his clientele, Anders approaches cooking with borderless creativity so that you can experience multiple culinary experiences from just one sitting. For more information, please call +97144350440.

2. Mimi Kakushi: The Oriental Nouveau Japanese Resto & Bar

How exotic does that sound?! Mimi Kakushi is one happening venue where you’ll find yourself immersed in an oriental age back when jazz was swinging into the 1920s Osaka, merging modern art and western fashion into the nightlife and street life of…. you guessed it, Japan. This two-floor space, brought to you by the team behind La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Twiggy by La Cantine, pays homage to the modernist Mavo movement celebrating the radical and avante-garde. So this weekend make Mimi Kakushi your chill spot as you sample a taste of the East and feel the rhythm of the west.Take your seat and savour the setting as sharing plates of sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza fill your table. Then move on to an extensive drinks menu, and an eclectic dessert selection rounding off the grand finale. Timings? From 6pm till 1am For more deets, call +971 4379 4811.