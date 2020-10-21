9 FUN Things Sure To Jazz Up Your Weekend Plans

Even Karens gotta put down their hair once in a while and let loose on the weekends ya’know?! If you’ve been stuck in a rut recently, then it’s seriously time to jazz things up this weekend. From pet adoption and ethnic exhibitions to fitness programs and flea markets, Dubai is buzzing with PRODUCTIVE things to do this weekend. Here Are 9 FUN Things That Will Jazz Up Your Weekend Plans

9. Head to the BIGGEST second-hand market in town to get a lil thrift shoppin’ in Dubai! Or book a stall at the Dubai Flea Market at Times Square Center and turn your USED belongings into cash! Join Dubai Flea Market this Saturday, October 24. Location: Times Square Center Time: 10am-4pm SELL & BUY anything USED. For stand bookings and further deets, click here.

8. Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, is bringing back the chic and urban pop-up Asian street food eatery and alfresco terrace – LAH LAH BAZAAR Take in the balmy weather with an exciting schedule of events throughout the three-day fetes, starting Thursday, October 22 and running weekly through the season: Thursdays :

Bed yourself nice and easily into the weekend with a laidback Thursday sundowner paired with Asian street food bites from the pop-up food truck

: Bed yourself nice and easily into the weekend with a laidback Thursday sundowner paired with Asian street food bites from the pop-up food truck Fridays :

Running from 2pm – 5pm / 7pm – 10pm every Friday, brunch-lovers can dine on the venue’s must-try Pan-Asian food paired with creative cocktails and house beverages

: Running from 2pm – 5pm / 7pm – 10pm every Friday, brunch-lovers can dine on the venue’s must-try Pan-Asian food paired with creative cocktails and house beverages Saturdays:

Enjoy a dedicated day for the community every Saturday with a full day of activities including a supervised bouncy castle and arts and crafts, and a three-hour brunch package. Pooches are also welcome to join all the fun!

7. Looking to adopt a pet?! Well then gear up fast because this Saturday, October 24, there’s a pet adoption day being held at Dubai Investment Park 1 This is in association with DubaiPetFood.com, The Pet Shop and Stray Dogs Centre UAQ. Date: Saturday, October 24 Time: 11am-2pm Location: Dubai Investment Park 1, E311, near Premier Inn Hotel

6. Go down to a glamorous exhibition and check out some fancy ethnic wear at SoPritti’s Wedding & Festive 2020 exhibit A premiere exhibition of top-notch ethnic wear from local and international Indian designers. Date: Saturday, October 24 Location: Swissôtel Al Murooj Dubai Time: 10am – 8pm Contact:+917556767629

5. Get up & fit this weekend by joining Team Angel Wolf on their weekend races! Friday, October 23: Grit + Tonic Sprint Tri Mamzar Family Relay Saturday, October 24: 25km Team Time Trial

4. Head down to your nearest sports bar to catch the weekend IPL matches Friday, October 23 at 6pm: Chennai Super Kings VS Mumbai Indians Saturday, October 24 at 2pm: Kolkata Knight Riders VS Delhi Capitals Saturday, October 24 at 6pm: Kings XI Punjab VS Sunrisers Hyderabad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20) on Oct 18, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

3. Live your best hotel life with Media Rotana’s incredible long term rates! Helllloooooo hotel living! Long term stays are the most convenient and affordable way to rest your head and the Media Rotana deal is UNREAL! You can ditch your DEWA bill, ditch your gym fee and live in a hotel from AED3,650* per month! Book a long term stay of 30 consecutive nights in a Classic room for AED 3,650* or in a Classic Suite for AED 4,500* and experience exclusive privileges. Booking and more via details from Media Rotana here.

2. Make use of Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm’s limited time offer for Dubai residents and make your way to the magical kingdom to have an absolute BALL with the fam! The MAGICAL Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm is the ONLY place to be for your mid-term break! You’ll DOLPHIN-ately have the time of your life… Sea what we did there? For more info or booking, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) on Oct 19, 2020 at 5:47am PDT