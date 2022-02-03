Add Some Sparkle To The Month Of Love With These 6 Weekend Activities!

It’s the month of love and all things wholesome.

We spent all of Jan getting into the stride of the new year, new weekend and new US.

But Feb is truly to enjoy and take things easy. So get swept away by the month’s feel good vibes and indulge in a little fun this weekend!

6. Bookworms will find this LITTT! Emirates LitFest is bringing together over 200 authors in one of the world’s leading international literary festivals

There are experiences for everyone from readers and non-readers to self-improvement, entrepreneurship, slam poetry, PLUS the authors behind the stories of some of the best TV and movies recently seen on screen: House of Gucci, Bridgerton, Chernobyl 1984 and more!

The Emirates Litfest is all set to take over TWO whole weekends with a host of exciting experiences for both readers and non-readers.

We’re talking:

A world of books on everything from self-improvement and entrepreneurship to poetry and even stories that are seen on screen: House of Gucci, Bridgerton, Chernobyl 1984 and more!

Fresh Air, Fresh Lyrics – community slam poetry mixed with the best international performance poetry stars

Fright Night: an evening dedicated to the dark and scary

Author sessions

Workshops

Movie screenings

Debates

Creative writing

Drawing

Storytelling

Tickets are available here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmiratesLitFest (@emirateslitfest)

5. Book tickets to Arijit Singh’s soulful concert on Feb 4 at the Coca-Cola Arena

Bollywood hearts have been waiting hand in hand for this OG playback singer to hit the stage in Dubai.

Friday will FINALLY be the day that fans will get to witness the charming singer live in concert and sing along to his romantic and passionate tracks.

Date & time? Friday, Feb 4, 2022

Where? The Coca-Cola Arena

If you haven’t already, book your tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

4. It’s now or never! There are only 60 days left of Expo 2020… RUN!

Literally, 2 more months left until the attraction that’s dominated global headlines for several months now comes to an end.

Head to the Expo site to milk the greatest show in the world for all it’s worth.

Tickets start at AED45.

Buy your tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

3. Connect with nature at the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

Put aside a weekend to reconnect with nature and head down to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary for some FREE birdwatching.

Watch and get inspired by the flamboyant flamingos, herons, cormorants and ospreys from the free-to-use hides.

For more info call, 04 606 6822. Or click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Altamimi منى التميمي (@monatamimi77)

2. Get a makeover at the Blush N Curls Ladies Salon Spa and save on some $$$ thanks to their Fab Feb offers!

Okay unreal deal alert: Balayage+Full hair Color+Cut+Blowdry for as low as AED289.

YES! This is for real. The salon is running tons of other offers on their services, make sure to check out their website for more deets… OR head to the nearest Blush N Curls branch for a quick consultation.

This salon prides itself in being the 1st organic & vegan certified beauty salon in the city.

Where? Bur Dubai, Mankhool, Al Qusais and Barsha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blush N Curls Ladies Salon Spa (@blush.curls)

1. Take a stroll around the Al Barsha Pond Park and soak in the PERFECT weather!

Have yourself a picnic, go cycling, take a stroll or kick back for the afternoon with a nice croissant in hand as you frolic around the perfectly chill park.

Entry? FREE

Where? Al Barsha

Feb is only looking up fam!