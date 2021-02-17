The Top 10 Date Spots In Dubai As Voted By YOU

We asked ‘what are your favourite date spots in Dubai?’ and you answered. Tbh, Dubai is FILLED with fab date spots, from the budget to the most boujie, and whittling down to just 10 is nigh-on-impossible. But luckily we have you. Lovin put the question on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and your answers came through thick and fast. Drumroll please: The top 10 date spots in Dubai as chosen by you

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list? Finalists were selected from all across Dubai

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Il Faro – Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah Looks like a genuine lighthouse, this is a fab Italian restaurant with a wraparound alfresco dining situation. Perfect for pizza and drinks with uninterrupted sea views. More info here

9. Ravi Restaurant – Satwa How to sum up Ravis… A humble, legendary Pakistani restaurant. It’s a no-frills-attached eatery but the food packs a punch and it’s so popular in fact, that when celebs want to experience real Dubai, they come to Ravis. (Most recently One Republic) Perfect date for a bae who loves to explore new places. More info here

8. McGettigan’s – JLT, DWTC, Souk Madinat, JBR There’s a reason there are Irish pubs all over the world. They’re typically cosy and serve up hearty Irish food and drink, live entertainment and in a chill welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for a casual Date! Also, try The Dubliners and The Irish Village More info here

7. Pai Thai – Souk Madinat A Thai restaurant located in waterways of the Souk Madinat. You’ll go there for a treat of serious flavour and authentic Thai food, and you’ll keep going back for the unique mode of transport you need to get there, a rose-mantic abra ride no less! More info here

6. Treehouse – Taj Hotel, Business Bay This is a chic bar that’s standing the test of time, by Dubai standards. It’s a very cool rooftop, complete with unreal Burj K views and a lush garden feel. This has a party atmosphere, take this into account before you book! More info here.

5. Karachi Darbar – Qusais No-bells-and-whistles-required-when-the-food-is-this-good. Karachi Darbar is casual, and your go-to for Pakistani and North Indian munch. If your date is a foodie, this is a treat, without breaking the bank. More info here

4. Love Lakes – Al Qudra. CAHHHUTE! It’s not ALL restaurants you know. If you have a car, this is simply a glorious date spot. Pack a picnic for a fab socially distanced afternoon out! Find them here

3. Pier Chic – Jumeirah Al Qasr Sunset views don’t get more impressive than this. This is touted as an Italian journey, it’s a pricey menu but a trip here is an experience and worth it for a special occasion. More information here.

2. Miracle Garden – Al Barsha South It’s truly a head-scratcher how this place even exists… Dubai’s Miracle Garden is the world’s largest-themed flower garden, it lives in a desert and if you love spectacular displays, this is one to hit with bae. More information here

1. One & Only Royal Mirage, The Jetty Lounge This hotel is exceptional and feels like an Arabian dream, and for a sand-in-your-toes experience with a touch of class, The Jetty Lounge tops this date spot list. If sunset drinks are your idea of the perfect date, then share this link with bae and thank us later! You said: ‘My favourite date spot, the sunsets here are spectacular!” More information here