The Top 10 Date Spots In Dubai As Voted By YOU
We asked ‘what are your favourite date spots in Dubai?’ and you answered.
Tbh, Dubai is FILLED with fab date spots, from the budget to the most boujie, and whittling down to just 10 is nigh-on-impossible. But luckily we have you. Lovin put the question on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and your answers came through thick and fast.
Drumroll please: The top 10 date spots in Dubai as chosen by you
How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?
- Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
- Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
- The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
- The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered
10. Il Faro – Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah
Looks like a genuine lighthouse, this is a fab Italian restaurant with a wraparound alfresco dining situation. Perfect for pizza and drinks with uninterrupted sea views.
9. Ravi Restaurant – Satwa
How to sum up Ravis… A humble, legendary Pakistani restaurant. It’s a no-frills-attached eatery but the food packs a punch and it’s so popular in fact, that when celebs want to experience real Dubai, they come to Ravis. (Most recently One Republic) Perfect date for a bae who loves to explore new places.
8. McGettigan’s – JLT, DWTC, Souk Madinat, JBR
There’s a reason there are Irish pubs all over the world. They’re typically cosy and serve up hearty Irish food and drink, live entertainment and in a chill welcoming atmosphere.
Perfect for a casual Date! Also, try The Dubliners and The Irish Village
7. Pai Thai – Souk Madinat
A Thai restaurant located in waterways of the Souk Madinat. You’ll go there for a treat of serious flavour and authentic Thai food, and you’ll keep going back for the unique mode of transport you need to get there, a rose-mantic abra ride no less!
6. Treehouse – Taj Hotel, Business Bay
This is a chic bar that’s standing the test of time, by Dubai standards.
It’s a very cool rooftop, complete with unreal Burj K views and a lush garden feel. This has a party atmosphere, take this into account before you book!
5. Karachi Darbar – Qusais
No-bells-and-whistles-required-when-the-food-is-this-good. Karachi Darbar is casual, and your go-to for Pakistani and North Indian munch. If your date is a foodie, this is a treat, without breaking the bank.
4. Love Lakes – Al Qudra. CAHHHUTE!
It’s not ALL restaurants you know. If you have a car, this is simply a glorious date spot. Pack a picnic for a fab socially distanced afternoon out!
3. Pier Chic – Jumeirah Al Qasr
Sunset views don’t get more impressive than this. This is touted as an Italian journey, it’s a pricey menu but a trip here is an experience and worth it for a special occasion.
2. Miracle Garden – Al Barsha South
It’s truly a head-scratcher how this place even exists… Dubai’s Miracle Garden is the world’s largest-themed flower garden, it lives in a desert and if you love spectacular displays, this is one to hit with bae.
1. One & Only Royal Mirage, The Jetty Lounge
This hotel is exceptional and feels like an Arabian dream, and for a sand-in-your-toes experience with a touch of class, The Jetty Lounge tops this date spot list. If sunset drinks are your idea of the perfect date, then share this link with bae and thank us later!
You said:
‘My favourite date spot, the sunsets here are spectacular!”