Best Of Dubai
6 Brillo Events Happening In Dubai This Weekend!
It’s finally the weekenddd! Charge yourself up and take along your family and friends to explore. Here’s a list of some fun and exciting spots to be at this week.
6. Spinneys Dubai 92 cycle challenge 2022 (take note, roads will close)
For all the sports and race lovers, this one is just the right one for you! This is the 12th edition of the cycle challenge and the event is just a day away. Don’t forget to register yourselves and take up this exciting cycle challenge.
When? Sat, 19 Feb
5. Careem has 50% off offers and BOGO deals
Do you need any more information?! Careem has just dropped the ultimate foodie deals which basically means your weekend plans are sorted and dim sum! Hungry? Stock up on BOGO offers or, if you’re feeling the middle of the month pennies pinch, jump on the 50% discounts – thank us later!
Simply download the Careem app on Android and iOS, and scroll through the multiple food offers to avail!
4. Check out the concert at Theatre Of Digital Art
Lay on a comfy bean bag and experience this unique combination of an audio-visual show and meditation at the same time. Indulge in this new kind of musical experience now in Dubai. What are you waiting for, grab your tickets ASAP!
When? 18,19,25, 26 Feb
Time? 10:00 PM- 1:00 AM
3. Get a STAYCAY deal at Rove Expo 2020
Expo is just about to end in the span of a few weeks, and Rove Expo 2020 has a CRAZYY deal going on for the UAE residents! Book your rooms starting from only AED 699 which also includes a 30 day Expo Pass completely FREE.
Where? Rove, Expo 2020
Price? Starting from AED 699
2. Meek Mill live at Soho Palm Jumeirah – THIS IS NOT A DRILL!
Award-winning American rap artist Meek Mill is all set to perform at the Soho Palm Jumeirah this weekend for the FIRST time in Dubai ! Get those tables booked ASAP fam!
Where? Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah
When? Friday, Feb 18
1. Brunch at the fabbbb Li’Brasil the Brazilian-Lebanese restaurant in Address Beach Resort
Li’Brasil presents ‘Brunch Beleza’ a fun, flavourful and vibrant Friday brunch affair. The brunch menu, curated by a Brazilian chef is a perfect juxtaposition of two unique cuisines that celebrates local and seasonal produce.
When? Sat, Feb 18
Time? 12:30 PM- 4:00 PM