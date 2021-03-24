EARTH HOUR Deets & 4 Spots You Wanna Hit This Weekend To Unwind!

Ahh – the weekend, it’s finally here. If you don’t have something planned, well now you do. Call up your mates and family and head on over to some of the best spots in Dubai to truly enjoy your days off work. We’ve rounded up the top 5 spots you wanna hit this weekend!

5. Last weekend to get 50 % off your pampering sesh at Cutting Edge! This discounted salon suggestion is back by popular demand! The universe has been stalling your salon appointments just so you could make it to Cutting Edge and avail of their 50% flat discount on all their Beauty, Nail, Hair and Massage services. NO strings attached! Indulge in one of the many relaxing massages offered by the specialist masseuses like Deep Tissue, Swedish, Traditional Thai, Anti-Cellulite, and more to pamper yourself. Book in manny and paddies with the gals and pamper yourself good with 50% off all treatments. This is in celebration for Women’s Day and the offers will last till the end of March! Where? IBN Battuta Mall, Persian court above home box

Marina Plaza, GF-1, Dubai Marina

JLT, Cluster U, Al Seef 3 lake level Call +971526302533 for more deets, or click here.

4. V IMP!! Earth Hour on Saturday, March 27 The UAE is switching off their lights for ONE hour from 8:30 pm local time! Earth Hour is one of the biggest movements for the environment. Because it’s a huge and popular movement, influential individuals shed light, pun intended, on nature loss and climate change. While the task of switching off the lights for an hour is simple, it will help generations to come, according to Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). Aimed to raise awareness, Earth Hour will bring the community together to not just talk the talk but walk the WALK! Date? Saturday, March 27 Time? 8:30-9:30pm

Planet Earth will be different for 60 minutes as people worldwide will turn off their lights for #EarthHour to raise awareness on the environmental issues facing our planet. How about trying something different during this hour? #Connect2Earth #EarthHourDubai pic.twitter.com/vCjeNDyRWu — DEWA | Official Page (@DEWAOfficial) March 22, 2021

3. For a chill session with the tribe, make your way to Twiggy by La Cantine! Have yourself a beachy day at Twiggy by La Cantine, the new beach club and resto at the Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon. The team behind established culinary hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa are collaborating with the park Hyatt Team for this new project and this one is deffo one for the books. Twiggy is white sand filled, sun-dappled beach spot to chill, sip and dine while you unwind from the hectic workweek. Cosy up in your beach-bed as you vibe to the upbeat soundtrack, Mediterranean-inspired menu, selection of sushi and the idyllic view of a 100-metre infinity pool of crystal-clear water. For more deets, call +97146021105 or visit twiggy.ae.

2. Perched in between the iconic Jumeirah Emirates Towers, La Cantine du Faubourg is just a treat for the senses. The ELITEest urban dining destination in town is asking for the pleasure of your company this weekend to indulge in their international food, inimitable style, daring vibes and iconic views. Treat yourself to some classy food, music, image and art at La Cantine du Faubourg, a venue known for its modernity and utmost class in every detail. If not the weekend, then head down to the bustling artwork of a resto for an ‘aperitif’ after work with colleagues or a chic rendezvous with friends. Or plan your Business Lunch at the venue for AED 110, on weekdays with your friends or colleagues. For more deets call +97143527105, or visit lacantine.ae