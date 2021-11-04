This weekend is bursting with exciting, fun and FREE things to do across the city!

Diwali celebrations, Dubai Fitness Challenge activities, brunches, drunches… the gangs all here, and this is the ultimate weekender list for those looking to head out for a merry good time this Friday and Saturday.

From Diwali to DFC: Here are 13 fun & FREE events to do in Dubai this weekend

13. Witness a whimsical show this Diwali at The Pointe, Palm (4 and 5 November, 8-10pm)

The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah is inviting Indian expats and all those looking for a memorable night out to enjoy UNREAL Diwali celebrations. Enjoy the world’s largest dancing fountain lighting up for the occasion and restos shelling out the best deals and themed nights for you to really get a taste of India right here in Dubai.

Dates? Thurs, 4 Nov and Fri, 5 Nov

Where? The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Time? Between 8pm-10pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm)

12. Celebrate Diwali AKA the biggest festival of lights and FIREWORKS from 4-6 November at Bluewaters Island Dubai

This means lights, performances, VIBRANT decor, fireworks, music, themed menus, special offers and so many more events to ring in the biggest Hindu festival for Indian expats and everyone celebrating here in the UAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

11. Diwali Celebrations At EXPO 2020 will run until Nov 6 At The Al Wasl Plaza & on the Jubilee Stage

The festival of lights will be celebrated in full swing at Expo 2020 Dubai with traditional décor and vibrant projection displays. Performers lined up for the occasion include Peter Cat, When Chai Met Toast, Shilpa Ananth and Dhol Tasha, who will perform on the Jubilee Stage, Late Nights @ Expo. The festivities will run until Saturday, November 6. Check out their socials here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai)

10. Fireworks and a fountain show at Dubai Festival City on Thursday

Catch a sparkling fireworks display and a stunning IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City on Thursday, 9:30pm!

Date? Thursday, November 4

Where? Dubai Festival City

Time? 9:30pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Festival City Mall (@dubaifestivalcitymall)

9. Catch a vibrant display of fireworks at Global Village this weekend

Dates? Thursday, Nov 4 and Friday, Nov 5

Where? Global Village

Time? 9pm

8. Cycle along Sheikh Zayed Road with Dubai Ride presented by DP World

Gear up to pedal past some of the world’s most iconic buildings as you join Dubai Ride presented by DP World in its 2nd year. Choose between the 4km family ride for a tour of Downtown Dubai or the 14km general ride along Sheikh Zayed Road. Participants of all age groups are welcome to join in the fun.

The scenic 4km family route starts and ends at the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, taking you past The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

The iconic 14km Sheikh Zayed Road route starts at 5 am with Lower Financial Road, Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Satwa, Coca-Cola Arena and Business Bay as optional start and finish gates to make your ride more convenient and enjoyable.

When? Friday, November 5

Where? Sheikh Zayed Road

Time? 5am

Price? FREE

Register here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Fitness Challenge (@dubaifitnesschallenge)

7. DFC Fitness Hub – FREE fitness sessions

Running until Nov 27, there are 14 DFC Fitness Hubs are located at multiple hoods across the city:

Zabeel Ladies Club Hatta Uform at D3 One Central Dubai Media City DIFC Dubai Police Officers’ Club DMCC Dubai Healthcare City Dubai Studio City, La Mer Champs Sports & Fitness Club Dubai Digital Park Dubai Sports City

Enjoy free sessions of bodyweight training, cycling, HIIT, Zumba, yoga, boxing, pilates and more at each of these locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Fitness Challenge (@dubaifitnesschallenge)

6. Three DFC Fitness Villages – FREE all week long

1. The Mai Dubai Fitness Village in Mushrif Park

This village will feature six zones: from pools to a multifunctional gym with trainers, to a Kids Zone complete with an obstacle course.

Open daily, from Saturday to Wednesday between 4pm and 10pm, and Thursday to Friday, from 4pm to 11pm.

2. The DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach

Find 15 sports zones for activities such as HIIT training, yoga, cycling and water sports at the DP World Fitness Village.

The village also features W-Fit, the ladies-only zone, plus the Fun Spot kids zone with family-friendly games and activities. The Etisalat Main stage area will feature live classes and sessions from the region’s top fitness ambassadors and instructors. Meanwhile, you can box, jump pedal your way to fitness.

3. Fitness Village at Expo 2020

This hub consists of a Global Fitness Stage, football pitch, cricket nets, a gym, multisports area and more.

More deets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Fitness Challenge (@dubaifitnesschallenge)

5. Dubai Run Presented by Mai Dubai

Run past iconic buildings in the heart of the city with the choice of a 10km and 5km route to get your Friday morning pumping. Roundup the gang, set your pace and run along a traffic-free Sheikh Zayed Road with family and friends on November 26.

When? Friday, November 26

Where? Sheikh Zayed Road

Cost? FREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Fitness Challenge (@dubaifitnesschallenge)

4. Take part in the World Triathlon Championship Series

The World Triathlon Championship Series will return to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island from 5 – 6 November.

Alongside the elite race, the 2-day triathlon event will also host a variety of races for amateur triathletes. The race categories on offer, covering triathlon, duathlon and single discipline events, means that the event is welcoming to athletes of all abilities – from first-timers looking for a new challenge, up to seasoned pros looking for a new personal best.

More info on this here.

3. Visit the Flag Garden in Jumeirah’s Kite Beach

In celebration of Flag Day, 3,000 flags have been set up at Jumeirah’s Kite Beach to form the Expo 2020 logo at Dubai Beach.

Along with that, a seating installation at the garden spells out ‘Expo 2020’. Ideal spot for some cute UAE-pride style pics for the gram.

2. Head down to the Tanqueray pop-up at Ritz-Carlton, JBR

Issa perf weekend escape full of botanical cocktails and sundowners situated in the perfect green oasis at Ritz-Carlton, JBR.

The specially curated Tanqueray pop-up will be open till 30 December, and there you can enjoy endless evenings of irresistible offers on beautifully crafted beverages, starting from only AED 39, under the twinkling Arabian skies.

More deets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twilight Garden DXB (@twilightgardendxb)

1. Relive the 60s with The George Michael Legacy at The Dubai Opera

Relive the oldie goldie tracks with a heartfelt tribute to the late George Michael, brought to life by Wayne Dilks and his band on Thursday, 4 November!

From getting Too Funky and listening to a Careless Whisper to reminiscing about Last Christmas, you’ll be dancing and singing along to every tune. Don’t forget to grab a leather jacket to get into the whole vibe.

Price? AED150

Dates? Nov 4 – Nov 5

Time? 7.30pm-10pm

Tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Michael (@georgemofficial)

Feature image credits: @dr.prithu_anny and @jallybowtique