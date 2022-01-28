Here Are Some Fun And Exciting Spots To Visit This Weekend

And just like that, it’s already the last week of the most happening and crazy first month of the year! DSF is also about to end and you CANNOT miss out on these amazing final celebrations. As always, here’s a roundup of some really cool stuff going on in the city.

6. This is your last chance to WIN 1 MILLION Skywards Miles!

The Dubai Mall in collab with Emirates and Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is rewarding shoppers with a chance to win 1 million Skywards Miles every week and travel the world with Emirates.

Here are the how-tos:

Firstly, become an Emirates Skywards member hereee! Visit The Dubai Mall anytime until January 30, 2022 Make purchases of over AED 100 at The Dubai Mall Scan your shopping, dining or entertainment receipts on The Dubai Mall app until January 30, 2022 This means the more you shop, the more you earn, the more you travel – wooow!

5. MIB Virtual Reality experience at Mall Of The Emirates

Men In Black and VR fans, this one is for you! This thrilling experience will immerse you into a cinematic world where you get to be a star of your own world. This is Dreamscape’s first assignment and you absolutely cannot miss out.

When? Starting Jan 27

Where? Mall Of The Emirates

4. New Diner opening at Hyperama

UAE’s number 1 South African store has just launched a new Diner. They don’t have no ordinary items but crazy good ones like loaded sandwiches, waffles, chips, Capetown Gatsby and much more! Also the food is customizable, sounds crazy right?

When? Now open

Where? Inside Hyperama Supermarket, Al Shafar Buliding, Al Quoz, Dubai

3. Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic

Golf lovers this one is for you! The highly anticipated golfing event is back with the 33rd edition. The most fun part about it is that as part of UAE’s golden jubilee celebration, tickets to the event are FREE on pre-registration.

When? Jan 27-30

Where? Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club

2. DSF closing celebrations

It’s the last weekend before DSF ends and you cannot miss the stunning fireworks display happening at various locations across the city. The food and entertainment is also massive at every spot. Don’t forget to visit your favorite location and enjoy the cool activities there!

When? Until Jan 30

Where? Multiple locations

1. Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy Park

The Ripe Market is back again with a new season with tons of artisan, homeware, fashion, art, jewelry and many other stalls. Foodies – there are a bunch of food trucks to chose your favorite snacks from! Don’t miss this chance to shop and chill with all your friends and family.

When? Jan 29-30

Where? Dubai Police Academy Park

‘Tis going to be an amazing wrap-up of January!

